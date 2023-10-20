"Sachin Tendulkar will be happier than Virat Kohli and his fans" - Irfan Pathan on Kohli getting a step closer to Tendulkar's ODI centuries record

Irfan Pathan has lauded Virat Kohli for scoring a century in India's World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh. He added that Sachin Tendulkar will be more elated than anyone else when the modern batting great breaks his ODI centuries record.

The Bangla Tigers set the Men in Blue a 257-run target in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Kohli then scored an unbeaten 103 off 97 deliveries to help the two-times champions register a seven-wicket win with 51 deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about Kohli scoring his first World Cup hundred in a run chase, to which he responded:

"It's extremely special in Virat Kohli's mind considering the way he celebrated. He has one eye on the World Cup for sure but there is one more thing as well, he is going closer to Sachin Tendulkar's centuries."

The former India all-rounder added:

"He is just one century away from scoring the 49th hundred. He is standing next to him. I believe when the century happens, Sachin Tendulkar will be happier than Virat Kohli and his fans."

Kohli scored his 48th ODI century on Thursday and is just one short of Tendulkar's record. He became the fastest to 26000 international runs in terms of number of innings during his knock.

"He is not called the greatest of all time for nothing" - Irfan Pathan on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli struck six fours and four sixes during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Reflecting on Virat Kohli's knock, Irfan Pathan highlighted that he deserves to be termed the GOAT. He stated:

"He looked focused from the first ball itself. It seemed like he would finish the match when he walked out to bat. We were seeing posters of Virat as GOAT, he is not called the greatest of all time for nothing."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the former Indian skipper's cause was helped by Hasan Mahmud's largesse at the start of his innings. He elaborated:

"If you have to chase a target, you will definitely see this player unbeaten because he wants to finish the match. He did get a little help from the bowling at the start, got two free hits, which increased his strike rate, and the game became easy after that. No bowler could trouble him."

Pathan concluded by praising Kohli's approach against the short ball. He pointed out that the right-hander had a set game plan that he wouldn't hit the pull shot in the air, keeping in mind his previous two dismissals in the tournament.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's record in the ongoing World Cup? Yes No 0 votes