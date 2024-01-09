India Women lost to Australia Women by seven wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, January 9. With the loss, the Women in Blue lost another T20I series against the Aussies 1-2. The hosts haven’t won any series deciders since 2011.

Batting first, the hosts posted 147/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Richa Ghosh top scored with 34 runs off 28 balls, hitting three sixes and two boundaries.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma also chipped in with scores of 29 (28) and 26 (17), respectively. Amanjot Kaur's (17* off 14 deliveries) and Deepti Sharma’s (14 off 18) late flourish further helped the hosts put up a respectable total.

Australia’s Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham starred with the ball, bagging two wickets apiece. Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt settled for one wicket apiece.

Expand Tweet

In response, the visitors chased the target with eight balls to spare. Australian skipper Alyssa Healy starred with the bat, scoring 55 runs off 38 balls, comprising one six and nine boundaries.

Meanwhile, Beth Mooney stayed unbeaten on 52 off 45 deliveries, including five boundaries. Tahlia McGrath and Phoebe Litchfield chipped in with scores of 20 (15) and 17*(13), respectively.

Pooja Vastrakar bagged two wickets for India, while Deepti Sharma settled for a solitary wicket.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were disappointed with India Women’s loss to Australia Women. One user wrote:

"Sack her (Harmanpreet Kaur) from team."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

“A lot to learn from them (Australia)” – Harmanpreet Kaur disappointed with India Women’s fielding in series decider

India Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her disappointment with the fielding unit after losing the T20I series. She said in her post-match comments:

"We need to be on our toes. As a team, we have learnt a lot. Fielding is something we were not up to the mark and after this break, we will work on our fitness and fielding and come back stronger."

She added:

"Whenever they (Youngsters) are getting the opportunity, they are giving their 100 percent, the combination and unity plays a big role. We always give fight to them, we are not going to give them anything easily, that is something I am proud about my team. A lot to learn from them (Australia) as well."

Expand Tweet

India Women had also lost the ODI series 0-3 to Australia Women but won the one-off Test by eight wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App