"Sad and funny at the same time" - Social media reacts as Angelo Mathews is timed out in BAN vs SL 2023 World Cup match

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first-ever batter to be dismissed timed out in international cricket. The unusual mode of dismissal incident took place during the team's 2023 World Cup contest against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Mathews walked out to bat in the 25th over of the Sri Lankan innings after Sadeera Samarawickrama's dismissal. When the veteran batter was preparing to take the strike, he realised that the strap of his helmet was broken.

He signaled for a change of helmet towards the dressing room. However, following the delay, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed for time out.

The former Sri Lankan skipper tried his best to make the umpires understand that the helmet strap broke after he arrived at the crease. Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth had to adjudge him out as per the rules.

Several fans took to social media to react to the controversial wicket. A certain section of fans and experts also slammed Bangladesh for not withdrawing their appeal. Here are some of the top reactions:

It is worth mentioning that, as per the rules, an incoming batter must be ready to receive the next ball within two minutes of dismissal or retirement in ODI cricket.

"Not good for the spirit of the game" - Charith Asalanka on Angelo Mathews' dismissal

Charith Asalanka starred with the bat for Sri Lanka, notching up a wonderful century against Bangladesh. The southpaw scored 108 runs off 105 balls, helping his team post a decent 279-run total.

During a mid-innings interview, Asalanka shared his take on Angelo Mathews' and suggested that it was against the spirit of the game. He said:

"It’s always good feeling when you are getting a hundred and I’m feeling happy now. (On Angelo Mathews' timed out dismissal) My point of view it’s not good for the spirit of the game. After that, Dhananjaya came and we had a good partnership. I love to have a partnership with Dhananjaya because he is a right-hander and I’m a left-hander and he always scores quickly."

Sri Lanka have won two of their first seven matches and are currently placed seventh in the 2023 World Cup points table.