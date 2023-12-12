"Sai Sudharsan can become a fulcrum in the XI" - Ravichandran Ashwin excited for youngster's India call-up against South Africa

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hopes that young left-hander and his fellow Tamil Nadu cricketer Sai Sudharsan is able to make the most of his maiden India call-up for the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

After impressive performances at the domestic cricket level as well as in the IPL and for India A, Sudharsan is now a part of the squad led by KL Rahul. Ashwin believes the youngster has what it takes to bat anywhere in the top order and become a reliable player for the Men in Blue

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say about Sai Sudharsan (7:55):

"Performing for the national team from the state side needs a step up and I believe he has it in him. It is not easy to do that since you play in different conditions in international cricket against different bowling attacks. Sai Sudharsan can become the next Indian player from Tamil Nadu and become a fulcrum in the XI."

Ashwin further added (8:25):

"He (Sudharsan) is travelling to South Africa with the ODI team and there's a great chance he could open with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Even if Rajat Patidar opens with Gaikwad, Sudharsan can bat at No. 3. Remember, India are looking at a left-hander to bat in the top four. He is a brilliant player of spin and has that fight in him."

Ravichandran Ashwin on bowling against Sai Sudharsan

Ravichandran Ashwin continues to play in the lower leagues in Tamil Nadu when he is not on national duty. The veteran spinner has spotted a difference between Sudharsan and a number of other batters that he has bowled against.

On the youngster's ability to add new skills to his repertoire, Ashwin stated (9:20):

"When I play in lower divisions, the batter plays against me with a bit of anxiety. I know I can get them out in 10 balls if they aren't confident enough. However, Sai Sudharsan knows his game plan and plays me through the leg side comfortably.

"I have observed that he just keeps adding to his game every six months be it power-hitting, fitness, etc. I really hope the wickets in South Africa are good and he can go out and express himself."

With big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli resting, Sai Sudharsan could straightaway make his India debut on Sunday, December 17, in the first ODI against the Proteas.