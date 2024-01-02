Saim Ayub to make his debut in AUS vs PAK 3rd Test; no Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan opt for extra spinner

Pakistan have made two changes ahead of the third and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), beginning on Wednesday. While Saim Ayub will make his Test debut, replacing Imam-ul-Haq at the top of the order, the visitors have reportedly rested pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi for an extra spinner.

Imam, who played the previous Tests, managed only one half-century across four innings. However, he has played far too many dots, struggling to rotate the strike and put the bad balls away. Ayub, meanwhile, has previously played eight T20Is, but couldn't make his mark. However, the 21-year-old has a promising first-class record, averaging 46.47 in 14 matches with three half-centuries and as many centuries.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who flew in as Abrar Ahmed's replacement, will play in place of Afridi as the second spinner, given the SCG track is known to assist spin. However, Australia have gone with Nathan Lyon as their only spinner for the match.

Pakistan playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal.

Pakistan yet to win a Test in Australia since 1995

Visiting captain Shan Masood. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan haven't won a Test in Australia since 1995, but SCG was the venue of their last Test triumph Down Under.

Shan Masood and company were swept away on a bouncy track in Perth as Australia outperformed them in the first Test.

Pakistan were a lot more competitive at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the second Test, restricting Australia's vaunted batting line-up to 318 after winning the toss.

The Men in Green were also well in the game in pursuit of 317 in the fourth innings of the Test but lost their way after Mohammad Rizwan's contentious dismissal. Pakistan eventually lost by 79 runs and conceded the three-match series.

