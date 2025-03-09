Saints perform havan in Ayodhya for India's win ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

A group of saints in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, performed a special 'havan' (a fire ritual) to pray for Team India's victory in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. The summit clash is set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are currently unbeaten in the ongoing ICC event. They even trumped their fellow finalists New Zealand in the group stage. The Blackcaps suffered a 44-run defeat to the Men in Blue, getting bundled out for 205 while chasing a 250-run target at the same venue last week.

Ahead of the crucial final, saints prayed for India's victory by performing a 'havan'. They were also seen holding posters of the Indian players during the ritual. You can watch the video below:

It is worth mentioning that similar rituals were performed in places like Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal as well.

India and New Zealand have squared off four times in ICC knockout matches. New Zealand have the upper hand, with a favorable head-to-head record of 3-1.

Devotees pray to Lord Hanuman's 51-ft statue ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

A video surfaced on social media, showing devotees reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in front of a 51-ft statue of Lord Hanuman in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Several fans gathered for the prayer session and were seen holding posters of the Indian players and the Indian flag.

An 'aarti' was performed at the Sarang Nath Mahadev temple in Varanasi as well, with fans hoping to see Rohit Sharma and Co. clinch another ICC title.

India secured a four-wicket win over Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal to qualify for the final. They chased down a 265-run target in Dubai. Senior batter Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 84-run knock in 98 balls.

New Zealand trumped South Africa in the second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy. They posted a mammoth 362-run total, thanks to centuries from Rachin Ravindra (108 off 101) and Kane Williamson (102 off 94). They won the game by 50 runs to book the final berth.

