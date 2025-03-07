"Salaam unki zidd ko" - Former India cricketer lauds Virat Kohli for his stellar 84-run knock in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has praised Virat Kohli for his match-winning 84-run knock in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Australia. The game was played on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Australia were dismissed for 264 runs. In reply, Kohli played a crucial role in the chase, scoring 84 off 98 balls with five boundaries, leading the Men in Blue to a four-wicket win with 11 balls to spare. The 36-year-old was named Player of the Match for his stellar innings.

Former player Kaif took to his X account to share a video, praising the veteran batter for consistently breaking records. He also commended Kohli’s ability to read the match situation and play risk-free cricket during the semifinal. The 44-year-old said:

“Virat Kohli continues to break record after record. Whenever India faces a tough situation, Virat Kohli will always be there, standing tall. When it's time to chase, Virat Kohli never backs down; he is a player full of passion.”

“A salute to his determination (Salaam unki zidd ko), because he believes in advancing the innings with singles and doubles, not just fours and sixes, and ultimately winning the match. He played risk-free cricket, reading the game situation perfectly. A salute to his spirit, match-winning knock, and Virat Kohli, the chase master. It was an exceptional innings,” he continued.

India will take on New Zealand in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli on the verge of becoming the player with most runs in Champions Trophy history

Virat Kohli has had an outstanding 2025 Champions Trophy so far, amassing 217 runs in four innings at an average of 72.33, including one fifty and one hundred. His 84-run knock in the semifinal against Australia saw him surpass Shikhar Dhawan (701 runs) to become the Indian player with the most runs in Champions Trophy history.

The seasoned batter now has 746 runs in 16 innings at an average of 82.88, with six fifties and one century. He is only behind Chris Gayle (791 runs in 17 innings), and if Kohli scores 46 runs in the final against New Zealand, he will become the player with the most runs in Champions Trophy history.

