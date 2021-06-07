If I was the captain, I would pick Ravichandran Ashwin over Nathan Lyon: Salman Butt agrees with Ian Chappell's claim

Salman Butt has responded to Ian Chappell's recent claims that Ravichandran Ashwin is better than Nathan Lyon. Salman Butt agreed with the former Australian skipper's stance, explaining why he would pick the Indian off-spinner over his counterpart if given a chance.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon are regarded as two of the best spinners in the game, with the duo constantly vying for the status of best active off-spinner in international cricket.

Salman Butt, on his YouTube channel, touched upon the debate as he gave multiple reasons for agreeing with Ian Chappell’s assessment.

“I agree with him. If you compare the two, both have a great line and length. But when it comes to variations, Ravichandran Ashwin is better. If you have to pick one and look at their utilities I will pick Ashwin. He bats, plays in all three formats and always does well. Even his action is a little hard to pick, while Nathan Lyon’s action is basic. I wouldn’t say there is a huge difference between the two, but Ashwin has the edge for me,” Butt claimed.

Ian Chappell said Ravi Ashwin is a better bowler than Nathan Lyon. Lyon runs get scored through the onside when he's bowling to the right handers and that really just shouldn’t happen. Lyon is a fine bowler, but Ashwin is a better bowler. (To Espncricinfo). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 5, 2021

Defending his preference for Ravichandran Ashwin, Ian Chappell had pointed out the off-spinner’s superior record while also chiding Nathan Lyon for conceding too many runs on the on-side.

Salman Butt dissected the difference between the two spinners, claiming Ravichandran Ashwin’s multi-format prowess makes him a better pick.

“Ashwin uses angles and the crease well, and uses his fingers like Ajantha Mendis. He has been a top performer in all three formats of the game. Ravichandran Ashwin has done well in the IPL too, and there is a stark difference between Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin. I have to agree with Chappell. Nathan Lyon is a wonderful bowler as well. But if you compare the two, if I was the captain, I would pick Ashwin. He bats as well,” Butt explained.

Butt mindful of conditions playing a role in the Ravichandran Ashwin vs Nathan Lyon debate

‘All- time great’ is the highest praise & acknowledgement given to a cricketer. Cricketers like Don Bradman, Sobers, Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Virat etc are all time greats in my book. With due respect, Ashwin not quite there as an all-time great yet. 🙏#AllTimeGreatExplained😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 6, 2021

When it was put to Salman Butt that Ashwin and Lyon play most of their cricket in starkly different conditions, the opening batsman agreed with the assessment. While Ravichandran Ashwin gets the benefit of playing on spin-friendly conditions at home, Nathan Lyon is often the lone wolf on bouncy Australian tracks ideal for pacers.

“Obviously, conditions a huge factor. Your life is hugely dependent on where you play your cricket. Ashwin is from India, he has got to bowl on spinning tracks since childhood and he has gotten that help throughout his career. On the other hand, Nathan Lyon has had to bowl on bouncy and fast wickets most of the time. Despite that, he has given some outstanding performances. If you look at it from this lens, then Nathan Lyon is on par with Ashwin,” Butt mentioned.

Salman Butt offered an interesting take on how the ball used gives Ashwin an upper hand. He explained why the SG ball is the preferred one for spinners, while the Kookaburra used in Australia isn’t.

“Even the SG ball plays a big role. Its grip helps spinners grip the ball during home matches. Ashwin has another advantage. Whenever matches take place in India, they are played on spin havens where spinners outrightly dominate the game,” Butt concluded.

Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon are widely regarded as two greats of the game. While the former will have a shot at being crowned champion when India take on New Zealand in the WTC Final this month, Nathan Lyon will look to make a mark during the Ashes Down Under later this year.

