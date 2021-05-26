Salman Butt expresses admiration for Jasprit Bumrah 

Salman Butt has praised Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his performances over the years. While all contemporary Indian pace bowlers have demonstrated their ability to bowl in Tests, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has reserved special praise for Bumrah.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team undoubtedly has one of the best fast bowling units in the world. With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma displaying their sheer flair with the ball, the Indian pace bowling unit have dominated batters from across the world time and again. The presence of Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, and Mohammed Siraj adds to the sheen of the line-up.

The former Pakistan captain took to his YouTube channel to express his views on the Mumbai Indians pacer.

"In simple words, he is not a Toyota or a Corolla. Bowlers like him are of the caliber of Ferrari, Lamborghini… the big end cars, the special event cars. With such bowlers, you need to ensure you use them judiciously. With him, you have to select the occasions and conditions properly. And when you do that, you increase your timeline with him. The more he is used in valuable matches, the better output he will give. Bumrah is unique and at the moment, he is one of the best," Butt explained.

Jasprit Bumrah’s run of success

Jasprit Bumrah has received accolades and acclaim from all over the world, and with good reason. The Indian pacer has been a revelation in the format since making his Test debut in 2018.

He became only the third Indian to register a Test hat-trick and also the fastest bowler to reach 50 Test wickets for his country. In 19 Tests, Bumrah has 83 wickets to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah is the only Asian bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings in the same calendar year in South Africa, England and Australia. With 48 wickets in eight Test matches, he is also the third-best wicket-taker in a debut year.