“Salty” – Fans split over Alyssa Healy’s remarks on Harmanpreet Kaur’s run out in Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final

Alyssa Healy has questioned Harmanpreet Kaur’s running after she was run out in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday, February 23.
The Australian wicketkeeper-batter said that the Indian captain can call herself ’unlucky', but she could have completed the run if she genuinely put in the effort.
Chasing 173, India was in the driving seat when Kaur departed after 52 off 34 balls. In a drastic turn of events, Australia narrowly escaped loss by five runs.
Speaking to ABC, Healy said:
“Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky but I mean at the end of the day she cruised back and probably could have been passed the crease. You know, an extra two meters if she genuinely put in the effort, so we’ll take it.”
She added:
“Well, that’s right, I mean, you can, you could say you’re unlucky all your life but it’s genuinely about effort and energy at that moment in time. And I know that’s something we speak about in the field in particular is putting in that effort and putting in that energy."
She also said:
"And I think that comes back to running between wickets as well. It’s doing those little basics better than the opposition and that’s how you win big tournaments. And I feel like we’ve been doing that quite well.”
Fans split over Healy’s reaction. While some backed her statement, others hit back.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
“I actually don’t take the bails in that sort of scenario” – Alyssa Healy
Alyssa Healy further expressed gratitude for her game awareness as she didn’t remove the bails in such a scenario. She said:
“It’s really funny actually. Belinda Clark messaged me and said, like, well done for taking the bails. And it’s quite an interesting one because I actually don’t take the bails a lot in that sort of scenario. I think it’s a waste of time and I’ve got to put them back on.”
Healy added:
“So, it’s annoying but for some reason, I felt the need to take the bails off and it was like a bizarre moment where I looked at the umpire and I said, I think that’s out. And I think Shooter at point was like I think that also is out. So just a bizarre play.”
Five-time champions Australia will face South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday, February 23. The defending champions are chasing their sixth and complete hat-trick of T20WC title victories.