“Salty” – Fans split over Alyssa Healy’s remarks on Harmanpreet Kaur’s run out in Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final

Alyssa Healy has questioned Harmanpreet Kaur’s running after she was run out in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday, February 23.

The Australian wicketkeeper-batter said that the Indian captain can call herself ’unlucky', but she could have completed the run if she genuinely put in the effort.

Chasing 173, India was in the driving seat when Kaur departed after 52 off 34 balls. In a drastic turn of events, Australia narrowly escaped loss by five runs.

Speaking to ABC, Healy said:

“Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky but I mean at the end of the day she cruised back and probably could have been passed the crease. You know, an extra two meters if she genuinely put in the effort, so we’ll take it.”

She added:

“Well, that’s right, I mean, you can, you could say you’re unlucky all your life but it’s genuinely about effort and energy at that moment in time. And I know that’s something we speak about in the field in particular is putting in that effort and putting in that energy."

She also said:

"And I think that comes back to running between wickets as well. It’s doing those little basics better than the opposition and that’s how you win big tournaments. And I feel like we’ve been doing that quite well.”

Fans split over Healy’s reaction. While some backed her statement, others hit back.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Tushar Rane @tushnemma



We are so proud of her @abcsport Consider she was hospitalised a day before & you are bound to lose some energy after fielding for 20 overs & then bat again. She gave her everything just to play & make India winWe are so proud of her @abcsport Consider she was hospitalised a day before & you are bound to lose some energy after fielding for 20 overs & then bat again. She gave her everything just to play & make India win We are so proud of her

Holy Cricket Christ! @CricketInsight3 @abcsport She isn't afraid or doesn't fall into WPL stuff to just say good things about Harman or anyone else, like other male cricketers who play IPL do for Indian players. Healy is a big name, she can advise anything. The UP Warriorz team is in the right hand, players will learn from her @abcsport She isn't afraid or doesn't fall into WPL stuff to just say good things about Harman or anyone else, like other male cricketers who play IPL do for Indian players. Healy is a big name, she can advise anything. The UP Warriorz team is in the right hand, players will learn from her

Suppi @Suppi1998 @abcsport

Your captain just mocked Indian Women's Cricket Team captain. You really have the guts if you don't sack her down now. @UPWarriorz thank you for this gift.Your captain just mocked Indian Women's Cricket Team captain. You really have the guts if you don't sack her down now. @abcsport @UPWarriorz thank you for this gift. Your captain just mocked Indian Women's Cricket Team captain. You really have the guts if you don't sack her down now.

Shivi. @Harman_stan @abcsport Salty do you even know what you are speaking here? She was on paracetamol that day. Stop being so jealous cause she is getting all the positive attentions and no one is talking about your poor innings. @abcsport Salty do you even know what you are speaking here? She was on paracetamol that day. Stop being so jealous cause she is getting all the positive attentions and no one is talking about your poor innings.

Sugu @MegHPK07 @abcsport @ahealy77 harman is not well even though she played it. Her running btw wickets is good it's unfortunate her bat strucked that day. Moreover u also dropped 2 simple catches that day. @abcsport @ahealy77 harman is not well even though she played it. Her running btw wickets is good it's unfortunate her bat strucked that day. Moreover u also dropped 2 simple catches that day.

Asheesh @Asheesh00007 @abcsport You guys have insane luck against us in important moments of the match. And I am always pronounce you as Salty in my conversation and it's look like that it's good decision by me. @abcsport You guys have insane luck against us in important moments of the match. And I am always pronounce you as Salty in my conversation and it's look like that it's good decision by me.

Mohit rathod @Mohitra53773838 @abcsport True,she was so casual while running, it can be said unlucky but it was careless. @abcsport True,she was so casual while running, it can be said unlucky but it was careless.

Rishabh Trivedi @Rishumahi07 @abcsport Yes she is absolutely right, Harmanpreet very lazy and this cost us worldcup 🥺 @abcsport Yes she is absolutely right, Harmanpreet very lazy and this cost us worldcup 🥺

nyd @not_yet_done854 @abcsport This is what makes Ellyse Perry and Julian as legend and rest others. Respect your opponent. Karma will soon hit the Aussies. @abcsport This is what makes Ellyse Perry and Julian as legend and rest others. Respect your opponent. Karma will soon hit the Aussies.

Dr. Rahul Chakravarty @rahul7464

Playing at international level you can't take anything for granted. She didn't show any urgency in reaching back to the crease. @abcsport Absolutely!Playing at international level you can't take anything for granted. She didn't show any urgency in reaching back to the crease. @abcsport Absolutely!Playing at international level you can't take anything for granted. She didn't show any urgency in reaching back to the crease.

😶 @Parth37019714

You will never ever see an Australian player being runout this way . @abcsport Agreed she was lazy and casual, nout unlucky.You will never ever see an Australian player being runout this way . @abcsport Agreed she was lazy and casual, nout unlucky.You will never ever see an Australian player being runout this way .

“I actually don’t take the bails in that sort of scenario” – Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy further expressed gratitude for her game awareness as she didn’t remove the bails in such a scenario. She said:

“It’s really funny actually. Belinda Clark messaged me and said, like, well done for taking the bails. And it’s quite an interesting one because I actually don’t take the bails a lot in that sort of scenario. I think it’s a waste of time and I’ve got to put them back on.”

Healy added:

“So, it’s annoying but for some reason, I felt the need to take the bails off and it was like a bizarre moment where I looked at the umpire and I said, I think that’s out. And I think Shooter at point was like I think that also is out. So just a bizarre play.”

ABC SPORT @abcsport



For all young cricketers wanting to learn the value of staying alert on the field, listen to Alyssa Healy.



100% correct. "Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky."For all young cricketers wanting to learn the value of staying alert on the field, listen to Alyssa Healy.100% correct. "Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky." 👀For all young cricketers wanting to learn the value of staying alert on the field, listen to Alyssa Healy.100% correct.👍 https://t.co/Uu46ggwiQ6

Five-time champions Australia will face South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday, February 23. The defending champions are chasing their sixth and complete hat-trick of T20WC title victories.

