"Sam Curran is not even looking 50-50" - Aakash Chopra on England's bowling issues in World Cup 2023 loss to Afghanistan

Aakash Chopra believes England's bowling is a problem area for them, highlighting Sam Curran and Chris Woakes' dismal performances in their World Cup 2023 loss to Afghanistan.

Curran and Woakes went wicketless and conceded 87 in the eight combined overs they bowled as Afghanistan set England a 285-run target in Delhi on Sunday, October 15. The defending champions were then bowled out for 215 to lose the game by 69 runs, their second defeat in their first three games of the tournament.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra criticized Jos Buttler's decision at the toss and England's bowling performance. He explained (1:30):

"When England said they would bowl first after winning the toss, I was personally surprised because it was a small ground and an extremely flat pitch. They said there would be dew but dew was not at all there when India played their last match here."

The former India opener added:

"In such a case, if you have batting depth like England and you say that you will score 350-400, then bat first. They forgot that England's bowling is looking extremely ordinary. Reece Topley did well in one match. Chris Woakes is looking 50-50. Sam Curran is not even looking 50-50, he is looking even more ordinary than that."

Chopra pointed out that England do not have a potent bowling attack. He elaborated:

"There isn't much might seen in England's bowling. You have only one leg-spinner in the form of Adil Rashid. You get Liam Livingstone to bowl 10 overs and Joe Root to bowl as well. Mark Wood, no doubt, bowled better but the bowling is not looking strong."

While Curran conceded 46 runs in four overs, Woakes gave away 41 runs in as many overs. Adil Rashid (3/42) and Mark Wood (2/50) were England's most successful bowlers, with Liam Livingstone picking up a wicket while conceding just 33 runs in his 10 overs.

"Subhanallah Gurbaz" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rahmanullah Gurbaz's knock for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 80 runs off just 57 deliveries. [P/C: AP]

Turning his attention to Afghanistan's batting, Aakash Chopra praised Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil for taking them to a decent total. He said (2:40):

"Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Subhanallah Gurbaz. He batted extremely well and then Ikram Alikhil also came later and batted well and overall you reached a total of 284, which was maybe not a winning total but a fighting total."

Gurbaz's 80-run knock was studded with eight fours and four sixes. Ikram scored 58 runs off 66 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

