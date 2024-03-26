"Samajh ne wala 'humsafar'" - Axar Patel posts sweet birthday wish for wife Meha

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife, Meha Patel, celebrates her birthday on Tuesday, March 26. The star cricketer posted an adorable wish for his better half on her special day.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Axar shared multiple pictures with his wife. He also dedicated a few sweet lines to his wife, writing:

"Bahot assan ho jati hai zindagi Jab parakhne wala nahi Samajh ne wala "humsafar" mil jaye ! Happy birthday dear friend, wifey."

Axar Patel and Meha tied the knot in Vadodara on January 26, 2023. Meha is a nutritionist by profession, and the two dated for several years before getting married.

On the cricketing front, Axar is plying his trade for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The Capitals began their campaign with a four-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"I missed him a lot" - Axar Patel on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 return

DC captain Rishabh Pant made his much-awaited return to competitive cricket in the ongoing IPL 2024 after being on the sidelines for almost a year and a half due to the multiple injuries he sustained in a horrific car crash in December 2022.

Expressing his excitement over Pant's return, Axar Patel spoke about how he missed being involved in fun banters with the wicketkeeper-batter last year. In a video shared by the Delhi-based franchise on its social media handles, he said:

"I’m sure everyone would have said that it’s great to have him back in the team, but personally, I missed him a lot, missed our banter both on and off the field last year. But, now that he is back, all the banter and fun have started alongside serious conversations around the game. I’m just looking forward to having more fun with him this season."

Axar Patel scored 21 runs and bowled a tidy spell, conceding just 25 runs from four overs in DC's opening match against Punjab Kings. They will now take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.