"Same people were saying that I might not play again" - Jasprit Bumrah recalls his long lay-off due to injury

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah recently reflected on how people's opinions have changed from a year ago when they thought injuries might end his career. The right-arm speedster claimed his focus is solely on delivering to the best of his ability.

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer played a decisive role in the T20 World Cup 2024 victory over Pakistan in New York on Sunday, June 9, and won the Player of the Match award. He finished with figures of 4-0-14-3 as the Men in Blue defended 120 to win by six runs.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Bumrah said he tries to 'control the controllables' and 'stick to the processes'.

"Yeah, see a year ago, the same people were saying that I might not play again and my career is over and then now the question changed," he said. "But I don't look at that. For me, I am not looking at, I am bowling at the best of my ability. I try to solve the problem that is there in front of me and try to control the controllables. I know it's a cliche answer that everybody just comes and says, yeah, we try to stick to the processes and try to control the control levels."

The 30-year-old's second spell against Pakistan proved to be decisive as he dismissed the well-set Mohammad Rizwan and the dangerous Iftikhar Ahmed. He was also the Player of the Match when India beat Ireland by eight wickets in their first game.

"I try to stay in the present and focus on what I have to do" - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Bumrah also spoke about how he tries to stay rooted in the moment beacuse otherwise things tend not to work out for him.

"But I was trying to focus on what is the best option over here on a wicket like this. How do I make shot-making difficult? What are the best options for me? So that way, I try to stay in the present and focus on what I have to do. Because if I look at the outside noise, if I look at people and pressure and emotion takes over, then things don't really work for me," he said in the same presser.

India will next face the USA on Wednesday, June 12 in New York.

