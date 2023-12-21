Samson’s maiden international ton guides India to 296/8 in 3rd ODI vs South Africa  

Sanju Samson (108 off 114) struck his maiden international hundred as India posted a challenging 296/8 after being asked to bat by South Africa in the deciding ODI at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, December 21. The right-handed batter struck six fours and three sixes to lift the Men in Blue in third one-dayer after they lost their openers cheaply.

India got off to a brisk start with the willow as debutant Rajat Patidar struck three fours and a six in quick time. He could not convert his start, though, and fell for 22 off 16, bowled by Nandre Burger (2/64) as he looked to flick one across the line. Sai Sudharsan also perished cheaply for 10, trapped lbw by Beuran Hendricks (3/63) as he stayed back to a length ball that skidded through.

Samson and skipper KL Rahul steadied the ship, adding 52 for the third wicket to take Team India past the 100-run mark. The latter was, however, dismissed against the run of play for 21 off 35 balls in somewhat unlucky fashion. He tried to pull a length ball off Wiaan Mulder but under-edged the delivery, which hit the thigh pad and lobbed up for the simplest of catches to the keeper.

Samson and Tilak Varma (52 off 77) then added 116 runs for the fourth wicket. Varma yet again struggled for momentum. He was on 17 off 46 balls at one point in his innings. A maximum off Aiden Markram in the 33rd over was a much-needed release stroke for him.

Varma opened up a bit in the second half of his innings even as Samson clubbed Keshav Maharaj and Lizaad Williams for four and six in consecutive overs. Samson began the 41st over with a cracking pull off Burger for six. In the same over, Varma brought up his maiden ODI fifty by pulling the pacer behind square for four.

Rinku Singh provides the finishing push again

Varma perished in the 42nd over, caught at deep square leg while trying to take on Maharaj. Rinku Singh (38 off 27) came in and smacked a four and a six early in his innings. Samson then brought up his maiden international hundred by placing a delivery from Maharaj to long-off for a single.

Having reached three figures, Samson hammered Hendricks for a maximum over deep midwicket. However, he perished soon after, caught off Williams as he miscued an attempted big hit. Axar Patel (1) then whipped Hendricks straight into the hands of deep midwicket.

Rinku began the last over by thumping Burger for a four over cover and a six over fine leg to take India past the 290-run mark. He fell next ball, miscuing a low full toss to deep midwicket, but had done his job yet again.

