"She was ecstatic when she found out" - Sanjana Ganesan shares Jasprit Bumrah's mother's reaction on Test captaincy news

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan has opened up about the family's joy on the speedster's appointment as Test captain for the fifth Test against England in Edgbaston.

The right-arm speedster's appointment came in the wake of Rohit Sharma's failure to recover from COVID-19. Bumrah, 28, will have the responsibility of helping Team India avoid a loss in Birmingham as they chase their first series victory in England since 2007.

Ganesan, an ICC Review Presenter and Bumrah's wife, said that Bumrah's mother Daljit was ecstatic to learn about the development. She said that Bumrah has received plenty of guidance from his mom despite the latter never having played the game.

Sanjana Ganesan said, as quoted by ICC:

"She’s very excited. She’s always liked to see him do well, because he loves the sport, and she’s literally seen the entire journey he’s gone through to get to where he is. She was ecstatic when she found out."

Sanjana Ganesan continued:

"She had tons of tips and tricks, even though she’s never played cricket herself! Like a mother does, she told him, ‘This should be how you think, and this should be what you do.' It was very nice to see, and she was very happy and proud of him."

It's worth noting that the Ahmedabad-born player hasn't captained at any level. Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy for the Edgbaston Test.

"He’s proud and definitely very happy about it" - Sanjana Ganesan on Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma will miss the Birmingham Test. (Credits: Getty)

Ganesan said that plenty of deliberation was involved before Jasprit Bumrah was handed the responsibility to captain the team. She added that her husband is very proud to have received the opportunity.

"He hasn’t had it all in one impact, because it has been pretty trickled, said Ganesan. "In the sense that we had to wait for a result from Rohit to find out whether or not Jasprit will be leading the side. So it was a lot of wait-and-watch, because there were Covid-19 tests in the morning and evening."

She continued:

"They wanted to be entirely sure they were doing everything they could to give Rohit a fair chance to come back and play this Test. Bumrah got a lot of time to absorb and understand that this was really happening. He’s proud and definitely very happy about it."

Jasprit Bumrah picked up 18 wickets in the four away Tests against England in 2021, helping the tourists take a 2-1 lead. He will again be crucial as a rejuvenated England look to level the series a year later.

