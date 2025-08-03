"It was a very brave call" - Former India coach on decision to send Akash Deep as nightwatchman in 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar described the decision to send Akash Deep as nightwatchman in the second innings of The Oval Test against England as a brave call. He also credited the lower order batter for grabbing the opportunity and playing a vital knock for his team.Resuming their second innings on 75-2 at The Oval, India ended up posting 396. Akash Deep, who was unbeaten on four overnight, finished with 66 off 94 balls. He struck 12 fours in his 109-minute knock, bringing up his maiden Test half-century in the process. Akash Deep and Yashasvi Jaiswal (118) ended up adding 107 runs for the third wicket.During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Bangar opined that the decision to send Akash Deep in as nightwatchman was an interesting one considering India's long batting line-up. He also praised Akash Deep for playing a sensible knock.&quot;It was a very brave call to send him as nightwatchman when you have batting depth till No. 8. He wasn’t really going hell for leather. There was a lot of method in what he did. He was quite happy to play to certain plans. Except for the one over, he batted the entire innings against pace bowlers,&quot; the former India bowling coach said.&quot;The conditions have been helpful and he was thoughtful in the sense that he was very sure in his defense. Because of that effort, they literally took away the winds from the bowling line-up of England. Had it not been for Akash Deep’s contribution, who knows India might have been dismissed slightly earlier,&quot; Bangar added.Akash Deep's impressive knock ended when he got a leading edge to a back of length delivery from Jamie Overton. Gus Atkinson completed a good catch at backward point to end the nightwatchman's stay in the middle.&quot;Contributions from Jurel, Jadeja and Sundar were vital&quot; - Sanjay Bangar on India's second innings performanceWhile Akash Deep and Jaiswal played excellent knocks for India, Bangar reckons that England would have been in a much better position but for contributions from Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. He opined:&quot;The contributions from Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were vital. Otherwise, England with 320-odd to chase and the kind of start they have had...&quot;Jadeja scored 53 off 77 balls, while Sundar smashed 53 off 46 deliveries. Jurel contributed 34 off 46 as India finished just short of 400. Chasing 374, England went to stumps at 50-1.