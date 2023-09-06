Sanjay Bangar picks his Indian XI for World Cup 2023 opener vs Australia; no place for KL Rahul

Sanjay Bangar has left out KL Rahul from his preferred Indian XI for their World Cup 2023 opener against Australia.

The selectors named a provisional 15-member Indian squad for the quadrennial event on Tuesday, September 5. Rahul, who missed India's first two games of the ongoing Asia Cup due to a niggle, has been passed fit and has been included in the World Cup squad.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked to pick his Indian XI for the Australia clash, to which he responded:

"The wicket will matter a lot. We all know that the Chennai wicket turns a little and the ball gets stuck on the pitch. So you won't need four fast bowling options there."

The former Indian all-rounder sees Axar Patel playing ahead of Shardul Thakur at Chepauk. He stated:

"Hardik Pandya can definitely do the third seamer's job. So that is why Axar Patel plays at No. 8 in my team. I don't think the Indian team will want to change their top seven in any situation throughout the World Cup."

Bangar was further asked to pick his top seven, to which he replied:

"I will go in the reverse order. Jadeja at No. 7, Hardik Pandya at No. 6, Ishan Kishan at No. 5, Shreyas Iyer at No. 4, Virat Kohli at No. 3, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at No. 1 and No. 2. At No. 8, either Shardul or Axar Patel will play. The team's combination will be like this."

Sanjay Bangar's Indian XI for Australia clash: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

"You can't ignore him" - Sanjay Bangar on KL Rahul

KL Rahul has an excellent overall record in ODI cricket. [P/C: BCCI]

Sanjay was also asked if KL Rahul can be ignored considering his performances in the format, to which he replied:

"You can't ignore him. Similarly, the team management has shown faith in Shreyas Iyer as well because both of them were out because of injuries for a long time. Now it comes down to what is better for the team and then there are tough calls while making the playing XI."

Bangar concluded by observing that just like a few good performers are left out while preparing the 15, all deserving players need not make the XI. He added that the choice will be either between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul or if both play, then Shreyas Iyer will have to be made to sit out.

Poll : Will KL Rahul be a part of India's playing XI for their World Cup opener against Australia? Yes No 0 votes