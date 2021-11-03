T20 World Cup 2021: "I don't see them having another rough night" - Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of India v Afghanistan

Sanjay Manjrekar gave his insight ahead of India's must-win clash against Afghanistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Manjrekar believes India might just get on the board tonight and register their first win of the competition.

In a clip uploaded to his official Twitter handle, Sanjay Manjrekar previewed the all-important Super 12 clash between India and Afghanistan for Dafanews. Manjrekar mentioned that India should stick to their strength of chasing if they win the toss tonight.

Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"Familiar conditions so let's hope India win the toss and do what they do really well and chase. I don't see despite all of India's issues, them having another rough night. So all the best to India and we might just see India win their first match of the T20 World Cup, 2021."

Here's the clip uploaded by Sanjay Manjrekar on his Twitter handle:

India take on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will take on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tonight. It is a must-win clash for the Indians in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, having lost both their games heading into this contest.

Having lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets, India were then humbled by New Zealand by 8 wickets in Dubai. A victory alone may not suffice though - India will have to look at winning by a convincing margin to give their net run-rate a much-needed boost.

With two wins out of three games thus far, Afghanistan are riding high on confidence in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, head into the game with two comprehensive victories thus far. They also giving table-toppers Pakistan a run for their money. Mohammad Nabi and Co. are riding high on confidence with their bowling attack in particular stringing in some clinical performances. A win for Afghanistan tonight will take them a step closer to the semifinals.

Edited by Diptanil Roy