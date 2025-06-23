Sanjay Manjrekar playfully ignores Virat Kohli’s name in lauding Shubman Gill’s captaincy in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar playfully ignored Virat Kohli's name while lauding Shubman Gill amid the first Test between England and India. The series opener is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

Ad

While India were bowling, Shubman Gill came up with an animated celebration on the field as it appeared that Mohammed Siraj had the wicket of Joe Root. The decision was later overturned upon a review.

Sanjay Manjrekar, on air, talking about the celebration from Gill, stated that he has a different personality while batting but captain Gill was seen celebrating animatedly for the first time while fielding.

"Who is this—Shubman Gill or someone else? When he bats, he seems so calm, composed—a completely different personality. Captain Gill, we are seeing this version for the first time. I am unable to recall who it reminded me of. Give me some time to think the way his celebration has come. MS Dhoni was never at mid-off or mid-on, Rohit Sharma... I cannot recall. My third guess was Ajit Wadekar," he said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While Siraj appealed and the umpire's finger went up initially, Shubman Gill ran towards Siraj in jubilation and pointed a finger towards the bowler. However, the celebration was short-lived as Root was eventually adjudged not out.

Later, Navjot Singh Sidhu was in the commentary box and was asked who was he reminded of upon watching Gill's celebration. Sidhu took the names of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, and Manjrekar then funnily said that maybe they were waiting for Navjot to give the right answer.

Ad

Shubman Gill shines with bat on captaincy debut

Shubman Gill was announced India's new Test captain ahead of the England tour. While he lost his first toss as Test captain, the young batter stood out with the willow in India's first innings. He led from the front, playing a captain's knock.

Gill scored a brilliant hundred, making 147 runs off 227 balls, hitting 19 fours and a six as India made 471 runs in the first innings. He became only the fifth Indian batter to score a century in his very first Test as captain and the 23rd overall to do so in his debut innings as Test captain.

At the end of play on Day 3, India got to 90/2 in their second innings with Gill unbeaten on six at the crease. The skipper will be eager to repeat his heroics from the first innings once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news