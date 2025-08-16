"Sanju at No. 5? That won't be a good story" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal's place in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad

Former India player Aakash Chopra has wondered whether the selectors should pick Shubman Gill ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal as the third opener for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. He pointed out that Gill might have to be a part of the XI if he is picked in the squad, questioning who would keep wickets if the Indian Test captain replaces Sanju Samson as an opener.

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 onwards. The selectors will reportedly pick the Indian squad for the continental event on Tuesday (August 19), with Gill and Jaiswal potentially competing for the third opener's spot.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Samson would have to potentially bat at No. 5, a position that wouldn't suit him, if Gill is included in the squad.

"I don't think anyone needs to go out. It's important that you keep another opener with you. India didn't pick a third opener (in the T20I series against England). They weren't even thinking about who would open if either Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson loses form. If you don't keep the third opener here, you will have to keep him in the World Cup," Chopra said.

"However, if Shubman Gill is the third opener, do you want to make him sit on the bench? If you don't do that and play him in the XI, in whose place will you play him? If that player's name is Sanju Samson, who will keep? That is the problem. You don't see Sanju Samson batting in the middle order. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will play at No. 3 and No. 4. Sanju at No. 5? That won't be a good story," he added.

Aakash Chopra opined that Jitesh Sharma would be a better option if India need a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter. While naming Dhruv Jurel as another option, he added that the Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter doesn't merit a place based on his numbers.

"Suddenly, from being the opener, he is out" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson potentially being replaced by Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has scored 578 runs at a strike rate of 139.27 in 21 T20Is. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Sanju Samson would be out of the playing XI, with Abhishek Sharma being a virtual certainty as an opener, if Shubman Gill is included in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad.

"If the third opener plays, he cannot play in place of Abhishek Sharma. He will play in place of Sanju Samson, and you won't see Sanju Samson playing in the middle order. Then you will start feeling that you wasted the investment you did in the last 12 matches. Suddenly, from being the opener, he is out," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Yashasvi Jaiswal is more suited than Gill to India's T20I batting template.

"Getting out five consecutive times against the short ball against England goes against Sanju. What goes agaisnt Shubman? If you want to make a destructive team, can Shubman Gill become a part of that DNA? That is the big question. Yashasvi Jaiswal can definitely become a part of that DNA, but are they thinking about Yashasvi?" Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Yashasvi Jaiswal, unlike Shubman Gill, can be made to sit on the bench if he is picked as the third opener. While acknowledging that Gill is a tempting option, the analyst opined that Jaiswal should be slightly ahead in the race for the third opener's spot.

