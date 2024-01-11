"Sanju Samson can be India's X-factor at the T20 World Cup" - Suresh Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is delighted to see Sanju Samson back in India's T20I scheme for the three-match series against Afghanistan set to begin on Thursday, January 11.

Samson hasn't really been consistent in the shortest format at the international level, averaging just under 20 with 374 runs from 24 T20Is. He also plays in the top order for his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and those slots in the Indian team seem filled with the comeback of big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

However, speaking to reporters in an interaction arranged by Jio Cinema, Suresh Raina explained why he wants Sanju Samson to bat in the middle order for India:

"I prefer to have Sanju in the middle order because he has a lot of shots. He plays those pick-up shots against pacers from the length. Hopefully, he performs well in the IPL too before the selectors sit down to select the team for the T20 World Cup. So, it is a good chance for Sanju against Afghanistan, and he can be our X-Factor in the World Cup."

Suresh Raina on Sanju Samson's maiden ODI hundred for India

Despite being overlooked for the 2023 World Cup, Sanju Samson grabbed his opportunity with both hands in South Africa as he scored a fantastic hundred in Paarl to help India seal the series 2-1.

Suresh Raina praised Samson for that knock and also shed light on his leadership traits. On this, he stated:

"Sanju has made a wonderful hundred against South Africa recently. He is captain material as his mind is always ticking while on the field. We have some very good options for the wicketkeeper-batter role -- KL Rahul, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Pant whenever he comes back after getting fit."

India have to choose between Samson and Jitesh Sharma as their gloveman in the T20Is against Afghanistan.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App