"Sanju Samson can be in the middle order instead of Shivam Dube" - Sreesanth identifies role for Samson in India's T20 World Cup XI

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth believes the Men in Blue can play Sanju Samson instead of Shivam Dube in their playing XI in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Dube has bowled just a solitary over in the tournament so far and Sreesanth feels that if the southpaw isn't going to bowl, they might as well pick Samson.

Run-scoring has been difficult at the Nassau County Cricket Club in New York because of the amount of assistance that the bowlers have got. Sreesanth feels that if India encounter tough conditions in the West Indies, then Samson can be the player who arrests a potential collapse.

Here's what Sreesanth told Firstpost about Sanju Samson:

"We know he can be in the middle order instead of (Shivam) Dube. If Dube is not rotating his arms or if he’s not bowling, I think that will be a brilliant option because he always adapts to the situations and he can change his gear.

"When wickets like New York or even in Barbados or anywhere for that matter, if three or four wickets goes early, I think he can be that somebody who can play the sheet anchor role and play with those finishes like Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.”

The team management is likely to stick to Shivam Dube for the time being, especially after the left-hander scored a crucial 31*(35) to help the Men in Blue beat USA by seven wickets. Dube's spin-hitting ability could also be handy in the Caribbean conditions.

Sreesanth on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening for India

Sreesanth was initially of the view that India need to have a left-hand right-hand opening combination. However, he has reconsidered his opinion since then and likes the depth in experience and mutual understanding that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have after playing together for so many years.

Here's what Sreesanth stated on the two Indian stars:

"There is a brotherhood when they talk to each other we have seen it in even if you remember the last T20 World Cup where Virat made that victory possible. I still have those memories of Rohit running in and literally lifting Virat up. I would love to see Rohit and Virat having a 100-run partnership with a very good strike rate. It will be the best thing that could happen in Indian cricket."

The Men in Blue will play their final Group A game against Canada in Florida on Saturday, June 15. The forecast in Florida has been bleak all week so it will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma and co. can get more game time before the Super 8 phase.

