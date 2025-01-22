Sanju Samson clobbers clueless Gus Atkinson for 22 runs in an over in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

Team India batter Sanju Samson went all out against England's fast bowler Gus Atkinson, scoring 22 runs in the second over of the innings bowled by him. The incident took place in the first T20I between the two sides at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22.

Samson walked out to open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma and faced the strike for the majority of the first over bowled by Jofra Archer. He played five dot deliveries and scored a single off the last delivery he faced.

Gus Atkinson was handed the ball to bowl the second over of the innings. Samson took a liking to the pacer as he greeted his entry into the bowling attack with back-to-back boundaries. He then struck a maximum off the fourth delivery in the over before ending the over with consecutive fours, accounting for 22 runs in the over.

Take a look at the assault below:

Earlier in the day, Sanju Samson had a good outing with the gloves on as he took a catch, and effected a stumping and a run out as well.

India off to a good start despite losing two wickets in the first six overs of the IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Team India managed to restrict visitors England to 132 in 20 overs. Skipper Jos Buttler (68 off 44) was the only batter for the visitors to showcase his skills, as they crumbled to a paltry total in the first T20I.

Team India began nicely, with 22 runs coming off the second over. However, they lost the wicket of Sanju Samson (26 off 20) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are batting in the middle, with the hosts needing 70 runs to win and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

