"Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda should play the finisher's role for India" - Robin Uthappa

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa feels the Men in Blue should groom Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda for the finisher's role on their road to the next T20 World Cup in 2024.

Dinesh Karthik was India's finisher in the T20 World Cup 2022, but it seems that the selectors have moved on from him as the 37-year-old wasn't named in the T20I squad for the New Zealand tour.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Robin Uthappa explained the match-winning ability that both Samson and Hooda possess. He feels giving them more game time will only help them master the role better. Uthappa said:

"Hardik will obviously be there. But besides him, I feel Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda should play the finisher's role for India. These are the people that they need to look at leading up to the next T20 World Cup. You need to groom them and give them enough opportunities because they can win you matches."

India need to be patient with the finisher: Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa cited the example of former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who also used to bat as a finisher for the Men in Blue. Uthappa feels that since the role is so difficult, there is a need for the team management as well as the selectors to stay patient with whoever they groom for that particular spot.

On this, Uthappa stated:

"Kaif bhai will know that to bat at the No. 6 position is never easy and the success rate isn't always high. So you need to be patient with them and it is important for the selectors, the coaching staff and the leadership group to exercise this patience. I feel No. 4-7 are the toughest places to bat in T20 cricket."

It will be interesting to see where Samson and Hooda fit into the batting line-up in the T20Is against New Zealand.

