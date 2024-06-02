"Sanju Samson was left behind and Rishabh Pant is winning that race" - Aakash Chopra on competition for wicketkeeper's position in 2024 T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra reckons Rishabh Pant has pipped Sanju Samson to the wicketkeeper-batter's position in India's playing XI for the 2024 T20 World Cup. While Pant smashed a 32-ball 53 in the Men in Blue's warm-up game against Bangladesh, Samson managed a solitary run off six deliveries.

India posted 182/5 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in New York on Saturday, June 1. The inaugural T20 World Cup champions then restricted Bangladesh to 122/9 to register a convincing 60-run win.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Pant seems to have won a straight shoot-out against Samson.

"They made Sanju open and Pant was sent at No. 3. There is a simple takeaway from that they got a straight shoot-out done, that both are given opportunities and whoever scores runs will be given a place in the XI because it seemed like neither of them had a certain place, although Rishabh Pant was the frontrunner. It seems like Rishabh Pant is not just a frontrunner now," he elaborated (2:40).

"He played after such a long time in the Indian jersey, even though it was a warm-up game. He batted extremely well, hit the left-arm spinner for sixes, and played the no-look shot as well. His half-century came at a good pace. So I think Sanju Samson was left behind and Rishabh Pant is winning that race," the former India opener added.

Samson opened the batting with Rohit Sharma and was trapped lbw by Shoriful Islam in the second over. Pant struck four fours and as many sixes in his 53-run knock before retiring out.

"The pitch wasn't that flat but he looked in good form" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 40 off 23 deliveries.

Aakash Chopra praised Hardik Pandya for playing an enterprising knock.

"Hardik Pandya batted well. I am so, so, so happy because nothing good has happened in his life in the last three or four months. The way he was hitting sixes and timing the ball, the pitch wasn't that flat but he looked in good form," he said (3:40).

The reputed commentator reckons the ace all-rounder could play a crucial role for India in the T20 World Cup.

"If he remains in such form, although he was slightly expensive with the ball, it could be a very good tournament for him because fast bowling will work here. There is sideways movement and uneven bounce at times, with big side boundaries, so he might have a bigger role," Chopra reasoned.

Hardik struck two fours and four sixes during his unbeaten 40-run knock. He also picked up a wicket but was slightly expensive as he conceded 30 runs in three overs.

