Sanju Samson trains with Kerala Police personnel ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [In Picture]

Team India batter Sanju Samson posted a training snapshot on social media on Tuesday, August 12. The 30-year-old last featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for Rajasthan Royals (RR), where his season was hampered by injuries.
He played nine matches, scoring 285 runs at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of 140.39, including one half-century. Meanwhile, the franchise endured a disappointing season, finishing ninth in the points table.
The Kerala star is expected to be part of India’s squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, scheduled to begin on September 9 in the UAE. The Men in Blue are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.
As he prepares for this crucial tournament, Samson trained with Kerala Police personnel at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium and shared a picture from the session on his Instagram stories. He captioned it:
“Training with Kerala police athletes…not easy.”
Sanju endured a disappointing outing in his most recent international appearance, the five-match T20I series against England earlier this year. The hosts clinched the series 4-1, while the right-hander struggled for form, managing only 51 runs in five innings at an average of 10.20 and a strike rate of 118.60, with a highest score of 26.
Sanju Samson has 3 T20I centuries to his name
Sanju Samson made his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe in 2015, scoring 19 off 24 balls. His second appearance in the format came five years later in 2020, and since then he has featured in 42 matches, amassing 861 runs at an average of 25.32 and a strike rate of 152.38, including two fifties and three centuries.
His highest score, 111 off 47 balls, came against Bangladesh in 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Additionally, the 30-year-old has represented the Men in Blue in 16 ODIs, scoring 510 runs at an impressive average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60, with three half-centuries and one century to his name.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news