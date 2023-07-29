"Sanju Samson will not be able to play now" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from India in 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra doesn't see Sanju Samson being a part of India's playing XI for the second ODI against the West Indies.

The second game of the three-match series will be played in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday, July 29. The Men in Blue registered a five-wicket win in the series opener at the same venue and will hope to seal the series ahead of the final game in Tarouba on Tuesday, August 1.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra ruled out Samson's chances of featuring in the second ODI. He said:

"There might be a question in your mind that can Sanju play. Sanju Samson will not be able to play now. It is because only one match has happened, you didn't play him in the first match and you didn't get Ishan Kishan to bat at No. 4 as well."

The former Indian opener added that the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter won't get a look-in despite the outrage on social media, observing:

"You are thinking about Suryakumar Yadav to bat at No. 6 at the moment. So no matter how much outrage is there, this story is not going to fly at this point in time. It is a slightly unfortunate fact that Sanju Samson will not get a chance."

Ishan Kishan was played ahead of Samson as the wicketkeeper-batter in the first game and was slotted to bat at No. 4. However, with the West Indies getting bowled out for 114 after being asked to bat first, the Indian think-tank opted to open with the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter, who then scored a 46-ball 52 in the run chase.

"To challenge yourself, bat first if you win the toss" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli did not get to bat in the first ODI.

Aakash Chopra wants Rohit Sharma and Co. to bat first if they win the toss even if the conditions are bowler-friendly. He reasoned:

"To challenge yourself, bat first if you win the toss. It might be slightly difficult at the start but how else do you challenge yourself? How will you prepare for the World Cup if you do the easy jobs?"

The reputed commentator also wants the visitors to stick to their regular batting order, elaborating:

"After that, go with your normal batting order, in which keep Ishan Kishan at No. 4. Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and then Ishan Kishan at No. 4 because you have kept him there. It is important to play players where you want to play them."

Chopra added that Hardik Pandya should be made to bowl five to six overs at a stretch. He concluded by opining that Umran Malik should play for sure and be given more overs even if he gets hit.

