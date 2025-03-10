"Santner always gives me a bit of banter" - New Zealand star's hilarious statement after 2025 Champions Trophy final vs India

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra opened up about his bowling ability, which was on display throughout the 2025 Champions Trophy. The left-arm spinner had to chip in with a full-fledged shift in the final against India, who beat the Blackcaps by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Ravindra bowled his full quota of 10 overs, conceding 47 runs and picking up the prized wicket of Rohit Sharma (76) in the process. This marked the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage encounter against the Netherlands that Ravindra had to bowl his full quota in an ODI.

The left-arm spinner had an impact on the slow track in Dubai and was called upon by skipper Mitchell Santner when India had two right-handed batters at the crease. He bowled well in tandem with Michael Bracewell, executing a chokehold in the middle overs that led to some sustained pressure on the chasing side.

After the match, Ravindra remarked that his captain always pulls his leg over his work rate in the nets when it comes to his bowling.

“I always like to bowl. Santner always gives me a bit of banter that I don’t bowl much in the nets. All members of the squad have a part to play. There isn’t an established player or a newbie. We go about our business and play like a team," Ravindra said during the post-match presentation after being named the Player of the Tournament (via News18).

Ravindra produced yet another brilliant individual campaign in an ICC event after being the top scorer with 263 runs in four matches. He also picked up three wickets.

"With the ball as well, he stepped up" - New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner hails Rachin Ravindra's bowling prowess

Rachin Ravindra bowled across all three phases of the innings in the final. He was brought into the attack in the first powerplay, bowled the majority of the overs in the second, and wrapped up his spell in the third, as late as the 46th over of the contest.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner had the tough task of rotating his spinners and had to improvise a touch as Glenn Phillips did not make an impact with the ball. He praised Rachin's all-round display in the final.

“We have seen how he steps up in these tournaments. With the ball as well, he stepped up. He understands the game at such a young age. He’s got a massive future. Even today, he went over a run a ball (with the bat)," Santner said during the post-match presentation (via News18).

Rachin Ravindra has taken 21 wickets in 33 matches at an economy of 5.83 in ODI cricket so far. Although he has not quite developed an innate knack for picking up wickets, he has proven to be a handy addition to spin attack in subcontinent conditions.

