Saqib Mahmood stuns India by dismissing Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav in one over during IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I [Watch]

England pace Saqib Mahmood delivered a scathing blow to Team India in his first over during the fourth T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. The right-arm pacer decimated the opposition top-order by dismissing Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav in the blink of an eye to leave them reeling at 12/3.

England opted to bowl first after winning the toss for the first time in the series. Mahmood, coming in for Mark Wood, took the new ball from the other end after Jofra Archer began the proceedings. The pacer struck straightaway as Sanju Samson fell to the short ball trap. The opener went for the pull shot but found Brydon Carse at deep square leg.

In-form Tilak Varma stepped down to take on Mahmood straightaway. However, his wild slog only found the outside edge, with Jofra Archer claiming a tricky catch at third man.

Trending

Mahmood claimed the prized scalp of the Indian skipper to close out the eventful over. After playing out three consecutive deliveries, Suryakumar Yadav looked to flick a full delivery over the leg-side infield. But, he ended up lobbing the ball straight to short mid-on to hand Carse his second catch of the over.

Have a look at the trio of dismissals right here:

Saqib Mahmood risked missing the tour after an issue regarding his visa. However, he was cleared to travel to India at the last minute but had to wait for his chance as Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, and Jofra Archer headlined England's pace bowling unit.

Team India trying to recover through Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma after Saqib Mahmood's triple strike

England have made the perfect start to the must-win encounter after winning the toss. Team India's aggressive approach has been dented by Saqib Mahmood's first over in the powerplay. However, with batting depth by their side, the Men in Blue are unlikely to back down and have responded with a counter-attack of their own.

The left-handed pair of Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma have taken charge to capitalize on the remainder of the fielding restrictions. As of writing, the hosts are placed at 47/3 after six overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news