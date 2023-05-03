Saqlain Mushtaq explains why he accepted New Zealand assistant coach role for PAK vs NZ series

Former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq has explained the reason behind his decision to join the New Zealand men's cricket team as their assistant coach.

Mushtaq, 46, played 49 Tests and 169 One-Day International matches for the Pakistan national team between 1995 and 2004. He was the interim coach of the Pakistan men's team but resigned from the role in January last year. However, he continued in the capacity of head coach for Pakistan until their home series against New Zealand earlier in January this year.

Mushtaq was appointed as the assistant coach of the New Zealand men's team for the ongoing limited-overs tour of Pakistan.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand on why he took up the assistant coach role with the Black Caps, the former off-spinner said:

"When I had a call from New Zealand I told my spiritual teacher that the offer has come to me to help and support a young Kiwi team. He (spiritual teacher) told me two things.... one, if you have the knowledge, do not keep it to yourself."

He added:

"Number two, he said that this whole world is ours and god never draws a line on the earth, so enjoy living in this world, help each other and care for each other. From an Islamic point of view and for humanity you must pass on the knowledge."

"There should be a gap of 6 months" - Rashid Latif questions Saqlain Mushtaq's appointment

Saqlain Mushtaq's contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board ended in February. He was not expected to continue as Pakistan's head coach as the team failed to win the home series against England and New Zealand.

Mushtaq's New Zealand appointment took place in April, ahead of the Black Caps' tour of Pakistan.

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif, who was Mushtaq's teammate during their playing days, feels there should be a certain time gap for coaching roles. Speaking on his YouTube channel "Caught Behind", he cited the example of the corporate sector, saying:

"There should be a gap of 6 months or so - just as corporate works when you switch, you are not allowed to join the counterpart company for a certain period of time."

Pakistan and New Zealand shared the five-match T20I series with a result of 2-2. The Babar Azam-led side are currently leading the ODI leg 2-0 following convincing wins in Rawalpindi. The third match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, May 3.

