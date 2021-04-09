Pat Cummins talks about Virat Kohli jibe and the 'long memory' of Indian media 

Pat Cummins recently spoke about the incident where he came on the wrong side of the Indian media and fans. The fast bowler recalled how he was hounded on social media when he commented on the eve of the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Test series that Virat Kohli wouldn't get a century.

In a podcast with 'The Grade Cricketer', Cummins was asked whether he finds it hard to deal with Australian media or the Indian media. Cummins didn't take long before choosing the Indian media as the harder of the two. Speaking about the incident, the Kolkata Knight Riders bowler said:

"If you live on social media at all, you get absolutely hounded. Say anything bad about Virat Kohli and lookout for the next … years. I thought it was a bit of a compliment(His comments in 2018 about Virat Kohli), being like, ‘He’s a great player, hope he doesn’t score a 100 because he’s a gun player. My phone just blew up. (The Indian media) have got a long memory," a laughing Pat Cummins said.

In the lead-up to the Border Gavaskar series in 2018, Cummins had commented:

“I think Virat Kohli’s not going to get a hundred, and we’re going to knock them off over here,"

As expected, the Indian media and fans didn't take Cummins' comments lightly at the time.

Virat Kohli went on to score a century in the 2018-19 Test series, where India won 2-1. However, the Indian skipper did have a quiet series from his standards, scoring just one hundred. Cheteshwar Pujara starred with the bat for India in that series against Australia, scoring 521 runs in 4 Tests.

Pat Cummins reacts to Washington Sundar naming his pet-dog 'Gabba'

Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/I1O76Jm63o — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 3, 2021

Washington Sundar made a memorable Test debut at the Gabba, back in January in the fourth Test against Australia. The Indian all-rounder contributed with both bat and ball, helping India win a historic series. Recently, the off-spinner decided to commemorate his debut in a unique way. He named his pet dog Gabba.

Pat Cummins was asked on a podcast about Sundar naming his dog Gabba, to which the fast-bowler said:

"Fair play, what we can do, they won the match."

Pat Cummins will soon be seen in action at the 14th edition of the IPL, where he will ply his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening encounter of the season on April 11.