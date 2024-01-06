SCG crowd allowed to enter the field to celebrate David Warner's farewell Test

Australia's veteran opening batter David Warner retired from Test cricket following the recently concluded Sydney Test against Pakistan on Saturday, January 6.

The seasoned campaigner received an overwhelming reception from his home crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the spectators even entering the field to witness the post-match presentation. Fans gathered in large numbers on the ground to witness Warner in whites for one last time.

Expand Tweet

Australia completed a stunning 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan in David Warner's swansong series. The southpaw bowed out in style, notching up his 37th half-century in the format.

Warner made 57 runs off 75 balls in the fourth innings as the hosts chased down the 130-run target comfortably to secure an eight-wicket victory.

"It's pretty much a dream come true" - David Warner on Australia winning 3-0 in his farewell Test series

Speaking after the Test, David Warner shared his excitement over ending his Test career on a high note, with Australia completing a comprehensive series win over the Men in Green.

Highlighting Australia's imperious run in international cricket, Warner noted how the side have gone on to clinch several momentous victories in the recent past. He said:

"It's pretty much a dream come true. You win 3-0 and cap off what's been a great 18 months to 2 years for the Australian cricket team. World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw and then the World Cup. To come here and finish 3-0 is an outstanding achievement. I'm proud to be with a bunch of great cricketers here.

The senior batter also reserved high praise for Australia's pace attack, suggesting that they put in rigorous hard work in training. Joking about not having to face them again in the nets, Warner added:

"These guys, they work their backsides off, the engine room - the three big quicks plus Mitchell Marsh - they work tirelessly in the nets and in the gym. Credit to them, the physios, the staff behind that ... is outstanding. You look at them, they are amazing, I don't have to face them ever again in the nets, which I don't do anyway, so that helps."

It is worth mentioning that David Warner recently disclosed that he has also retired from ODI cricket with immediate effect. He finished with 8786 runs from 112 Tests and 6932 runs from 161 ODIs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App