"Scored more runs than Rohit Sharma and KS Bharat" - Fans react to Shreyas Iyer's absence from India's squad for last 3 England Tests

Shreyas Iyer failed to find a place in India's squad for the remaining three Tests of the ongoing five-match home series against England. The squad for the remainder of the series was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, February 10.

Iyer featured in the playing XI for the first two Tests but failed to make a significant impact. The right-handed batter chalked up 104 runs across four innings at an average of 26.00. His red-ball form had been under the scanner following a string of underwhelming outings in the format.

Several fans took to social media to react to Shreyas Iyer's absence from the squad. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that since the start of 2023, Shreyas Iyer has mustered just 187 runs from seven Tests at an ordinary average of 17. Overall, the talented batter has 811 runs to his name from 14 Tests at an average of 36.86.

Shreyas Iyer dropped from India's Test team due to poor form - Reports

Ahead of the squad announcement, reports surfaced that Shreyas Iyer had informed the team management about a back injury. The middle-order batter is also reportedly suffering from some discomfort in his groin while playing forward defence.

However, according to the news agency PTI, Iyer was not left out of the team due to injury concerns, but he failed to retain his place because of his poor form.

"If Shreyas was to be rested because of injury, the BCCI medical bulletin would have had an update. Since there are no updates, it can be concluded that he has got the axe," the source was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Test series between India and England is currently leveled at 1-1. The third contest will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App