"Scoring a century is a big, big relief" - Shardul Thakur after his 109 in Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-finals

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur opened up on his maiden first-class hundred smashed in the Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-finals against Tamil Nadu. The 32-year-old remarked that it has been a massive relief to reach the three-figure mark.

With Mumbai slipping to 106-7 at one stage in reply to Tamil Nadu's 146, the all-rounder joined hands with Hardik Tamore to push their lead past 200. The duo shared a 105-run stand, with Thakur reaching his ton in the 81st over with a six.

Speaking to reporters after the day's play, the Palghar-born cricketer underlined that all he tried was playing fearless cricket.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, he stated:

"I did a celebration which came to mind. Scoring a century is a big, big relief. Besides, it was very important for the team at that point of time. In big games if you are scared then you tend to lose the wickets or performance might not come your way. So I might as well play with freedom and that was the whole idea when I started batting."

Even as the bowling all-rounder departed, Tanush Kotian kept the runs coming as he finished unbeaten on 74. He still has Tushar Deshpande for company as the pair have put on an unbroken 79.

"The good thing the runs are coming lower down the order" - Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur. (Image Credits: Getty)

With plenty of Mumbai's star players currently playing in the Test series vs England, Thakur believes they are bound to struggle slightly to keep the runs coming. He added:

"You have to see that with Yashasvi playing for India now, Sarfaraz also being selected. And Prithvi who has just come back from injury, there was a big hollow (vacuum) which was created in the Mumbai batting lineup in top order. And Ajinkya probably is not in that good form right now. So there is a big hollow in the top order."

"So it's okay if you are going to have these kinds of seasons. But the good thing the runs are coming lower down the order. And it also shows the grit Mumbai players have and Khadoos attitude that we talk about that Mumbai has."

With Mumbai already piling up 353, Tamil Nadu have their task cut out.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App