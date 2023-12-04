Cricket

"Scrutiny on a captain is even more pronounced" - Rob Walter cites mental toll on Temba Bavuma during 2023 World Cup

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Dec 04, 2023 20:44 IST
Temba Bavuma. (Image Credits: Twitter)
Temba Bavuma. (Image Credits: Twitter)

South Africa white-ball head coach Rob Walter revealed that captaincy in the 2023 World Cup took a mental toll on Temba Bavuma. With the captain as their key player in Tests, the head coach felt it was best to rest him until the red-ball series against India.

After a gruelling 2023 World Cup in India, Bavuma has been rested for the 3 ODIs and as many T20Is against India, starting on December 10th. The 33-year-old will return for the two-Test series, given the WTC points will be at stake.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Walter feels the scrutinty is a lot more on a captain during a World Cup and that it's feasible to take a short break. As quoted by SA Cric Mag, he stated:

"Temba’s been phenomenal throughout the year, but there’s a mental toll in terms of the pressures of a World Cup. The scrutiny on a captain is even more pronounced. For him to step away for a while and prioritise being ready for the Test series is important to us. In fact, we want all of our key players to be in the best shape for that [Test] series and that drove our decision-making."

Walter added that resting Temba Bavuma was a pretty straightforward decision, saying:

"It may seem a progressive decision, but it was actually an easy call to make. All three of us [Walter, Bavuma and Test coach Shukri Conrad] were on the same page. We didn’t deliberate long – it was the right thing to do for Temba and his cricket."

Contrary to expectations, the 33-year-old struggled throughout the World Cup as South Africa's campaign ended in the semi-finals. The right-hander managed only 145 runs in 8 matches at 18.13 with a high score of 35.

"Wasn't a long conversation" - Shukri Conrad on Temba Bavuma

South Africa national cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)
South Africa national cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

South Africa's Test coach Shukri Conrad expects a fit and firing Test side with Temba Bavuma in the ranks, saying:

"It speaks volumes of Rob and I’s relationship, how we prioritise what’s best for South African cricket and Proteas in particular. It wasn’t a long conversation, the Test squad got priority. I'm looking forward to a refreshed and adequately prepared side.”

India's tour of South Africa starts with the T20I series.

