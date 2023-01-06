"Sea you real soon"- Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sends a message to fans signaling his imminent comeback

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sent a message to fans signaling his comeback after a long injury hiatus. Jadeja has been out of action ever since the Asia Cup last year and also missed the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, where India suffered an embarrassing loss in the semi-finals.

After the 2019 ODI World Cup, Ravindra Jadeja transformed himself into a world-class all-rounder and became an indispensable part of the Indian team across formats.

Jadeja has become a reliable batter at number seven in Test cricket during this period and has played several crucial knocks under pressure. The southpaw also played the role of a finisher in white-ball cricket with finesse.

However, injury issues have been plaguing him over the past year and have kept him on the sidelines for a lengthy duration. He will most likely make a comeback in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia.

Jadeja recently took to his official Twitter handle to give a great update to his fans that he will return to action soon. The CSK player shared a picture of himself near the seashore and captioned it:

"Sea you real soon."

"India are lucky they have got such a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in Axar Patel"- Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer recently opined that India are fortunate to have Axar Patel, who is the perfect backup for Ravindra Jadeja.

Axar put in a stellar all-round performance against Sri Lanka on Thursday. He was the pick of the bowlers, with 2/24 in 4 overs in a high-scoring game. The 28-year-old then hit a magnificent 65 off 31 balls in the chase to keep India's hopes alive after the top order collapsed meekly.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo after the match, Wasim Jaffer heaped praise on Axar Patel and declared that he was currently the number one spin-bowling all-rounder in India. Jaffer said:

“At the moment, yes (Axar is India’s No.1 spin all-rounder). India are lucky they have got such a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in Axar Patel. He’s making the most of it in all formats. He can bowl in the powerplay, which I feel Jadeja does not like. Axar can do it. And If he bats like this, it’s debatable.”

He added:

“India are not missing Jadeja. He has been a phenomenal player in all three formats. But since India have found Axar Patel, we are not talking too much about Jadeja since he’s been away. Goes on to show how good Axar has come about as a cricketer. Fantastic.”

Do you think Axar Patel has done enough to warrant a place in Indian T20I playing XI? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes