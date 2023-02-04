“Second spinner could be the weak link for Australia” - Rashid Latif previews Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif reckons that the second spinner could be the weak link for Australia during their upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy clash against India.

Australia have picked four frontline spinners in their squad for the Test series in India. While seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon is a certainty in the playing XI, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Todd Murphy are the other three slow bowling options for the visitors.

With turning pitches expected during the four-match Test series, which begins on February 9, Australia are likely to go in with at least two spinners in most games. Reviewing the Aussie slow-bowling options for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Latif said during a discussion on the YouTube Channel ‘Caught Behind’:

“The second spinner could be the weak link for Australia, be it Mitchell Swepson or Ashton Agar. Against Pakistan as well, Swepson played in Karachi, where the Test was drawn. Australia won the Lahore Test because of Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins’ excellent bowling. Lyon will have to bowl well again.”

Leg-spinner Swepson managed only two wickets in two Tests during the tour of Pakistan, averaging 133. Overall, the 29-year-old has played four Tests, claiming 10 wickets at an average of 45.80.

“India cannot take him lightly in the fourth innings” - Rashid Latif on Nathan Lyon threat

Shifting focus to the main Australian spinner, Latif stated that Lyon has ample experience to make use of conditions if there is help on offer. While he backed the Indian batters to have the upper hand at home, the former Pakistan captain warned the hosts against taking Lyon lightly in the fourth innings. The 54-year-old commented:

“If there are turning pitches on offer, Nathan Lyon has enough experience (to exploit them). But India’s batters play him very well. Australia’s pitches are different - there is bounce over there and the ball also skids a bit. But the Indian batters will get additional time over here, so I feel they can manage well. India, however, cannot take him lightly in the fourth innings."

Latif added that India are looking very strong on paper and have a good chance of dominating the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He concluded:

“The Indian team looks more balanced. Rohit Sharma has not played a lot of Test matches against Australia while batting at the top of the order. Shubman Gill is in form, Virat Kohli is there. So their team is really good.

“I feel India will prepare turning wickets because they have to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final. There is tough competition, but I feel India will dominate the series.”

India beat Australia 2-1 during the previous Test series between the two teams Down Under in 2020-21.

