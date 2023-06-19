"Seeing Ollie's tweet history I think it's clear that impulse control isn't his strong suit" - Fans react to Robinson's defence over send-off

England pacer Ollie Robinson grabbed the limelight after the end of Day 3, not because of his three wickets, but over his expletive, aggressive send-off to Usman Khawaja following his wicket.

The veteran opener scored a sublime 141 to mark his first-ever hundred on English soil. His marathon innings that lasted for 321 deliveries came to an end after Robinson castled him with a delivery bowled from around the wicket.

The pacer screamed past the dismissed batter, with the cameras catching a few expletives being mouthed as he celebrated the dismissal with his teammates.

After the end of the day's play, Ollie Robinson was questioned over the nature of his celebration. The pacer defended himself by stating that such charged-up send-offs are expected to be a common sight in a competitive series such as The Ashes. He didn't express any remorse nor apologised for it.

Robinson also added that if Usman Khawaja cannot handle such send-offs, what can he handle in the cricketing world. The comment was not met kindly by fans and pundits alike who took over social media to express their thoughts about it.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

MJC73 @MathewCowden @1116sen @collinsadam Seeing Ollie's tweet history I think it's clear that impulse control isn't his strong suit @1116sen @collinsadam Seeing Ollie's tweet history I think it's clear that impulse control isn't his strong suit

Ankush Goyal @AnkushGoyal24 @1116sen

People's response to his reaction - overreaction @collinsadam Ollie Robinson reaction for his wicket - overreactionPeople's response to his reaction - overreaction @1116sen @collinsadam Ollie Robinson reaction for his wicket - overreactionPeople's response to his reaction - overreaction

[email protected] @magpieswannie @1116sen @collinsadam Khawaja would be last person in this team you could imagine giving an old fashioned sledge , almost anyone else id say fair enough. @1116sen @collinsadam Khawaja would be last person in this team you could imagine giving an old fashioned sledge , almost anyone else id say fair enough.

Peter Bremner @PeterBremner3 @1116sen @collinsadam Storm in a teacup this. We have down far worse in similar situations. By the way I don’t see a lot of Australian fans complaining. Just media beat up. @1116sen @collinsadam Storm in a teacup this. We have down far worse in similar situations. By the way I don’t see a lot of Australian fans complaining. Just media beat up.

bill k @wrk04 @SkyCricket 141 reasons why Robinson was wrong to say what he said. Sledging is meant to get under the skin of the opposition and he didn't do that. Time and a place. @SkyCricket 141 reasons why Robinson was wrong to say what he said. Sledging is meant to get under the skin of the opposition and he didn't do that. Time and a place.

The Cricket Connoisseur @TheCricketdon @SkyCricket Was a bit cringe when the guy has scored 141 against you and it's your first wicket in the 113th over of the innings. Humble yourself. @SkyCricket Was a bit cringe when the guy has scored 141 against you and it's your first wicket in the 113th over of the innings. Humble yourself.

The Boss @Phil_30000 @ImTanujSingh Once a prick, always a prick. Robinson confirms what a classless yob he is. @ImTanujSingh Once a prick, always a prick. Robinson confirms what a classless yob he is.

ILV85 Zim 🇿🇼🏏💛 @DanielSson85



Its unfortunate Ollie did that, but sometimes frustration comes out.



Like many players, he is remembered for things like this, rather than his bowling. @WisdenCricket Usman is literally the nicest bloke in a test cricket strip from any nation.Its unfortunate Ollie did that, but sometimes frustration comes out.Like many players, he is remembered for things like this, rather than his bowling. @WisdenCricket Usman is literally the nicest bloke in a test cricket strip from any nation.Its unfortunate Ollie did that, but sometimes frustration comes out.Like many players, he is remembered for things like this, rather than his bowling.

Messenger @Messenger_74 @WisdenCricket He sledged the quietest guy on the team who made 141. Cool story, Ollie but timing and context are everything. @WisdenCricket He sledged the quietest guy on the team who made 141. Cool story, Ollie but timing and context are everything.

PRATH @PSKdVic @WisdenCricket Lot of aggression for a fast off spinner... @WisdenCricket Lot of aggression for a fast off spinner...

Arjun Dev @Arjundev33 @WisdenCricket If you give it, you should also know to take it. I don't think 125kmp ollie pie can take it. @WisdenCricket If you give it, you should also know to take it. I don't think 125kmp ollie pie can take it.

JayRad @jayrad198900 @WisdenCricket To be fair I’d be annoyed if my bowling speed was only slightly quicker than Harry Brook’s @WisdenCricket To be fair I’d be annoyed if my bowling speed was only slightly quicker than Harry Brook’s

"The Aussies won't forget, that's for sure" - Allan Border on Ollie Robinson's send-off

The whole send-off and the subsequent comments by Ollie Robinson have driven the cricketing world into a frenzy, with former cricketers, who have been in the thick of the action, offering some valuable opinions.

Former Australian captain Allan Border mentioned that the Men in Yellow are not bound to forget the send-off quite easily. He said on SEN Breakfast:

"The media will jump on it, of course, but you know what goes around comes around, he's put a bit of a target on his head. When he comes out the bat, hopefully, it’s early tomorrow, and the Aussies won't forget, that's for sure."

Usman Khawaja's dismissal triggered a collapse and Australia lacked depth in their batting due to Mitchell Starc's absence. The tail offered little resistance to England's well-laid-out short ball plan to bundle out for 386, giving England a slender lead.

The hosts lost both their openers and were reeling at 28/2 before rain brought the day's play to an end. England are currently leading by 35 runs and have a testing day ahead of them in Edgbaston.

Are Robinson's comments regarding Usman Khawaja fair?

