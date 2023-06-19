"Seeing Ollie's tweet history I think it's clear that impulse control isn't his strong suit" - Fans react to Robinson's defence over send-off

England pacer Ollie Robinson grabbed the limelight after the end of Day 3, not because of his three wickets, but over his expletive, aggressive send-off to Usman Khawaja following his wicket.
The veteran opener scored a sublime 141 to mark his first-ever hundred on English soil. His marathon innings that lasted for 321 deliveries came to an end after Robinson castled him with a delivery bowled from around the wicket.
The pacer screamed past the dismissed batter, with the cameras catching a few expletives being mouthed as he celebrated the dismissal with his teammates.
After the end of the day's play, Ollie Robinson was questioned over the nature of his celebration. The pacer defended himself by stating that such charged-up send-offs are expected to be a common sight in a competitive series such as The Ashes. He didn't express any remorse nor apologised for it.
Robinson also added that if Usman Khawaja cannot handle such send-offs, what can he handle in the cricketing world. The comment was not met kindly by fans and pundits alike who took over social media to express their thoughts about it.
"The Aussies won't forget, that's for sure" - Allan Border on Ollie Robinson's send-off
The whole send-off and the subsequent comments by Ollie Robinson have driven the cricketing world into a frenzy, with former cricketers, who have been in the thick of the action, offering some valuable opinions.
Former Australian captain Allan Border mentioned that the Men in Yellow are not bound to forget the send-off quite easily. He said on SEN Breakfast:
"The media will jump on it, of course, but you know what goes around comes around, he's put a bit of a target on his head. When he comes out the bat, hopefully, it’s early tomorrow, and the Aussies won't forget, that's for sure."
Usman Khawaja's dismissal triggered a collapse and Australia lacked depth in their batting due to Mitchell Starc's absence. The tail offered little resistance to England's well-laid-out short ball plan to bundle out for 386, giving England a slender lead.
The hosts lost both their openers and were reeling at 28/2 before rain brought the day's play to an end. England are currently leading by 35 runs and have a testing day ahead of them in Edgbaston.
