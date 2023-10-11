"Seems to be batting really well in the nets" - Glenn Maxwell backs Alex Carey to regain form in 2023 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has denied that the Jonny Bairstow stumping incident in the 2023 Ashes series impacted Alex Carey's form in the 2023 World Cup. The Victorian revealed that the keeper-batter has been hitting the ball quite well in the nets and suggests that a big score is around the corner.

Former Australian captain Tim Paine spoke to SEN Breakfast on Tuesday and mentioned that the contentious dismissal is still playing on Carey's mind. The South Australian has indeed been struggling for runs as he has passed 30 only once in eight innings and was out for a duck against India in Chennai. With Josh Inglis waiting in the wings, there is a lot of pressure on Carey.

Ahead of facing South Africa on Thursday, here's what Maxwell said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald:

"I think there’s been enough water under the bridge since then. He seems to be batting really well in the nets from what I saw until probably I ran him out in that practice game. He seems to be batting really well in the nets from what I saw until probably I ran him out in that practice game."

Australia succumbed to a six-wicket loss after a poor batting performance against India that saw them manage only 199 on the board. Only Steve Smith and David Warner made 40+ runs but couldn't kick on to make a big score.

"We just came up against a very good bowling line-up the other day" - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Australia likely to face another turning track in Lucknow against South Africa on Thursday, Maxwell remains optimistic about delivering an improved performance. He added:

"You know when you come to India you will be faced with a whole heap of different conditions, whether it be flat wickets that don't bounce or dry wickets that turn quite a bit.

"We feel like we've been testing ourselves a fair bit in training, feel ready to face whatever challenge, we just came up against a very good bowling line-up the other day. Felt like we created enough chances with the ball."

The Proteas beat Australia in the recent five-game ODI series.