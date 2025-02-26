“Seems like they are hesitating to enter the field” - Indian legend’s scathing criticism of Pakistan after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match 

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes the sheer lack of confidence in the current Pakistan side has led to their dismal showing in the ongoing Champions Trophy. With massive expectations as the host nation, Pakistan imploded with consecutive defeats to New Zealand and India to stand eliminated from semifinal contention.

Ad

The recent results meant Pakistan missed out on semifinal qualification for a third consecutive ICC event, following first-round exits in the 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cups. It appeared like the side had started turning things around with Mohammad Rizwan as captain, winning back-to-back ODI series in Australia and South Africa in the lead up to the Champions Trophy.

However, two losses to New Zealand in the home series before the mega event and the disastrous performances in the opening two games of the tournament has fans of Pakistan distraught again.

Ad

Trending

Talking to former Pakistan batter Basit Ali on his YouTube channel, Gasvaskar said [via News18]:

"I think the shortcoming that we saw in Pakistan’s team was a lack of confidence. It’s a matter of self-confidence. There is no shortage of talent. But there is a lack of confidence. The confidence that they (previous teams) used to have, you don’t see that in Pakistan’s team. It seems like they are hesitating to enter the field. It seems like they are hesitating."

Ad

He added:

"There was a time when we used to say that the natural talent was in the West Indies. After the 1980s, we used to say the same thing about Pakistan. They had the mental strength to bowl."

Pakistan were the defending Champions Trophy champions, having beaten India in the 2017 final by 180 runs. However, they have lost six consecutive ODIs to their arch-rivals since, including the latest thrashing in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Ad

Pakistan look to avoid bottom-placed finish in Group A

Expand Tweet

Ad

The intrigue in Group A was extinguished in a matter of only five days after the 2025 Champions Trophy kickstarted, thanks to Pakistan and Bangladesh's dismal performances.

Both teams lost their opening two matches to India and New Zealand to be knocked out of contention for a top two finish and the semifinal. While India and New Zealand will battle it out for top honors in Group A, Pakistan and Bangladesh will play for pride and to avoid a winless tournament in their respecive final group stage outings.

The Pakistan-Bangladesh clash will be played in Rawalpindi on Thursday, February 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback