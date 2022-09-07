"Seems only Morgan had a problem with him" - Fans react as Alex Hales receives England call-up for T20 World Cup

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) threw in a big surprise on Tuesday as opener Alex Hales was recalled to the national team after a gap of more than three years. The 33-year-old replaced Jonny Bairstow in England's T20I World Cup squad and is also in the team that will travel to Pakistan for seven T20Is, starting September 20.
Hales last represented his country in March 2019 and was shortlisted in the probables for the 2019 World Cup. However, after failing a drug test, he was completely ignored from the international scheme of things.
The swashbuckling opener since then has been playing fantastic cricket all around the world in different T20 leagues. With Jason Roy's poor form and Bairstow's freak injury, Hales has perhaps got a lifeline to redeem himself and become a white-ball regular for his country.
Here's what the ECB had to say in an official statement released by them:
"Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has been called up to England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Yorkshire's Jonathan Bairstow after a left ankle injury sustained last week ended his chances of playing in the tournament. Hales, 33, who last represented England in March 2019, has also been added to the IT20 squad for the tour of Pakistan."
Some fans on Twitter were excited to see Alex Hales back in the scheme of things, while others questioned the sudden selection after such a long exile.
Here are some of the reactions:
England squads for T20 World Cup and Pakistan T20Is
T20 World Cup squad:
Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.
Reserves - Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.
T20Is against Pakistan:
Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.