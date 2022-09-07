"Seems only Morgan had a problem with him" - Fans react as Alex Hales receives England call-up for T20 World Cup

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) threw in a big surprise on Tuesday as opener Alex Hales was recalled to the national team after a gap of more than three years. The 33-year-old replaced Jonny Bairstow in England's T20I World Cup squad and is also in the team that will travel to Pakistan for seven T20Is, starting September 20.

Hales last represented his country in March 2019 and was shortlisted in the probables for the 2019 World Cup. However, after failing a drug test, he was completely ignored from the international scheme of things.

The swashbuckling opener since then has been playing fantastic cricket all around the world in different T20 leagues. With Jason Roy's poor form and Bairstow's freak injury, Hales has perhaps got a lifeline to redeem himself and become a white-ball regular for his country.

Here's what the ECB had to say in an official statement released by them:

"Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has been called up to England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Yorkshire's Jonathan Bairstow after a left ankle injury sustained last week ended his chances of playing in the tournament. Hales, 33, who last represented England in March 2019, has also been added to the IT20 squad for the tour of Pakistan."

Some fans on Twitter were excited to see Alex Hales back in the scheme of things, while others questioned the sudden selection after such a long exile.

Here are some of the reactions:

Boycott Asia Cup @Puneite_ Jos Buttler taking selector to Alex Hales's house to try & convince him for t20 wc Jos Buttler taking selector to Alex Hales's house to try & convince him for t20 wc https://t.co/wpXpnHL6SW

Hemant @hemantbuch Hales back in England’s T20I squad for the #T20WorldCup - so it seems only Morgan had a problem with him. Wondering how a captain can wield so much power #Hales Hales back in England’s T20I squad for the #T20WorldCup - so it seems only Morgan had a problem with him. Wondering how a captain can wield so much power #Hales

Ayesha @JoeRoot66Fan Alex Hales is set to return to England's T20 side for the tour of Pakistan & WT20 as a replacement of injured Jonny Bairstow. Hales recently moved past 10K T20 runs. His inclusion as an opener boosts England side further. At last his hard work is being paid off. Good luck Hales Alex Hales is set to return to England's T20 side for the tour of Pakistan & WT20 as a replacement of injured Jonny Bairstow. Hales recently moved past 10K T20 runs. His inclusion as an opener boosts England side further. At last his hard work is being paid off. Good luck Hales💛 https://t.co/sr2bOL138u

RJ @RJJJ1905 And they’ve done it, Hales has hit the winning runs and England have won the World Cup! Eoin Morgan: And they’ve done it, Hales has hit the winning runs and England have won the World Cup! Eoin Morgan: https://t.co/s8ydXG5jCD

Adam Sutherland @ADSutherland_ Elizabeth Ammon @legsidelizzy



thetimes.co.uk/article/82e466… Alex Hales set to be brought back into the England ranks for T20 World Cup Alex Hales set to be brought back into the England ranks for T20 World Cupthetimes.co.uk/article/82e466… Imagine the scenes of Morgs on comms, calling the World Cup winning runs off the bat of Alex Hales... twitter.com/legsidelizzy/s… Imagine the scenes of Morgs on comms, calling the World Cup winning runs off the bat of Alex Hales... twitter.com/legsidelizzy/s…

Foresay sports தமிழ் @ForesayThamizh England T20 batting line-up



Sam Curran & Moeen Ali for finishing

Stokes & Malan for Anchoring

Livingstone at the middle

Alex Hales & Buttler opening England T20 batting line-upSam Curran & Moeen Ali for finishingStokes & Malan for AnchoringLivingstone at the middleAlex Hales & Buttler opening https://t.co/PZBqT1uuoR

MediumPaceDobbler @MediumPaceDobb1

#Cricket Troubled to hear of Hales's inclusion in T20 WC squad. Several misdemeanours, very unsavoury incidents and team mates fed up. Recalling him may disrupt harmony of squad. At 33, hardly one for the future either Troubled to hear of Hales's inclusion in T20 WC squad. Several misdemeanours, very unsavoury incidents and team mates fed up. Recalling him may disrupt harmony of squad. At 33, hardly one for the future either#Cricket

𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗭𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗿 🇵🇰 @iam_JZK #T20WorldCup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alex Hales is Back in England's Squad for T20 World Cup. He replaces Injured Jonny Bairstow in the Squad. World ain't ready for Buttler-Hales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alex Hales is Back in England's Squad for T20 World Cup. He replaces Injured Jonny Bairstow in the Squad. World ain't ready for Buttler-Hales 🙌 #T20WorldCup

Archer @poserarcher Why are England cricket is giving me happiness to depressed ICT fans .first Hales now Brook . So excited full support to England even if they are 40/3 twitter.com/YorkshireCCC/s… Why are England cricket is giving me happiness to depressed ICT fans .first Hales now Brook . So excited full support to England even if they are 40/3 twitter.com/YorkshireCCC/s…

England squads for T20 World Cup and Pakistan T20Is

T20 World Cup squad:

Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Reserves - Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

T20Is against Pakistan:

Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee