"Selections did not make a lot of sense" - Aakash Chopra on Rahul Tripathi not being given a chance

Aakash Chopra has questioned India's selectors for picking players like Rahul Tripathi and ultimately dropping them without giving proper opportunities.

Tripathi and Rajat Patidar were picked in India's squad for the recent ODI series against Bangladesh. Neither of them got to play a game despite the last ODI being of academic interest, with the hosts having already sealed the series after the first two matches.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked about his views on Tripathi not being given a single chance despite being selected in the squad, to which he responded:

"Actually it's not limited to him only. We are regularly doing this, we pick a guy for one series and drop him for the next. That is why probably the end came for the selection committee because the selections did not make a lot of sense."

The former Indian opener criticized the frequent chopping and changing in India's squads, elaborating:

"Deepak Hooda is not there in this team. When South Africa came the last time, Deepak Hooda was playing. Now Deepak Hooda is not there, Sanju Samson is not there and suddenly you see Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar. When the next series happens, both of them will not be there. So it is slightly beyond my understanding."

Both Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson were in the Indian squad for the ODI series against New Zealand. However, they were ignored for the three ODIs against the Tigers, even though both squads were picked at the same time.

"What is the point of selecting Rahul Tripathi?" - Aakash Chopra

Rahul Tripathi was also part of India's squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England.

Chopra questioned the purpose of picking Tripathi in the squad, explaining:

"Ultimately your selections are seen to be slightly thoughtless and you are not able to totally back them, because you are not able to do that. What is the point of selecting Rahul Tripathi? Firstly you will not select him again after this series, you will make him sit out, just like you have done to Shubman Gill currently."

The renowned commentator reckons it was not a wise call to pick Tripathi and Patidar in the squad. He stated:

"You will send Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar out in the next. They will say why you selected them in the team if you didn't want to play them, and why have you dropped them without playing. I am with you but not a very judicious selection.

India will next face Sri Lanka in a limited-overs series after the two Tests against Bangladesh. It will be interesting to see if Tripathi and Patidar make it to the T20I or ODI squads for that home series.

