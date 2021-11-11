Selector George Bailey confirms Australia's opening pair of The Ashes 

Chairman of the Australian cricket team of selectors George Bailey has confirmed that Marcus Harris will open the innings with David Warner in the Ashes series.

David Warner was one of the top performers for Australia in the previous ICC World Test Championship cycle. Meanwhile, Marcus Harris has been rewarded for his consistent performances in first-class cricket. The 29-year-old has recorded three tons in his last six four-day games.

Speaking on radio RSN, George Bailey highlighted how Harris had not received enough opportunities to prove himself in the past. The chairman of selectors appreciated him for performing well in first-class matches. Hence, he confirmed that the team management will now give him a longer rope in Test cricket.

“Harry’s had limited opportunities in the past, and he’s been in and out a bit, so we’d love nothing more than for him hopefully to get an opportunity to get an extended run at it," George Bailey said.

"What we have liked is his consistency. He’s obviously been a prolific run scorer at domestic level here, but we also love the fact he went overseas and had a great year for Leicester as well," Bailey continued.

Zero Wicket @zerowicket smh.com.au/sport/cricket/… George Bailey says Victoria’s Marcus Harris will be given an extended run as David Warner’s opening partner in the Ashes. #Cricket George Bailey says Victoria’s Marcus Harris will be given an extended run as David Warner’s opening partner in the Ashes. #Cricket smh.com.au/sport/cricket/…

While George Bailey informed fans that the opening pair had been decided, he also mentioned that the number five spot in the Australian Test side was still open. The likes of Travis Head, Usman Khawaja and Matthew Wade are in the race for that position.

“That No.5 spot is open, but we’re starting to get fairly close there,” Bailey added.

Australia will announce their Ashes squad soon

Tim Paine will be the player to watch out for in The Ashes

George Bailey signed off by saying that he and the other selectors were close to finalizing the Australian squad for the Ashes series. Visitors England have received a big boost ahead of the 5-Test series as their star all-rounder Ben Stokes is back in the squad.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see which players make it to the home team's squad for the series starting on December 8.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who should bat at number 5 for Australia in The Ashes? Travis Head Usman Khawaja 0 votes so far