"Set hoke out hona is my passion"- Top 10 Rohit Sharma memes after he threw away his wicket after being set in 3rd ODI vs Australia

Team India captain Rohit Sharma (30 off 17 balls) failed to convert his start into a substantial knock on Wednesday (March 22) in the third ODI against Australia.

Australia batted first in the contest in Chennai and managed to post a fighting total of 269 in the series decider. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav scalped three wickets apiece and starred for the hosts in the bowling department. None of the Australian batters scored a half-century, with Mitchell Marsh being the top scorer with 47.

In response, Shubman Gill hit a flurry of boundaries and gave India a positive start. Gill and Rohit Sharma played Mitchell Starc well and negated his threat in the powerplay.

Rohit Sharma also found his range soon after Gill's blazing start, smashing two fours and as many sixes to assert India's dominance early in the chase. However, he perished in the 10th over, playing a pull shot trying to hit a six.

Fans were extremely disappointed with Rohit Sharma's mode of dismissal and conveyed their views on the matter through memes online. They pointed out his recent habit of throwing his wicket away after getting set and not scoring as big as he used to in the ODI format.

Here are some of the best memes:

Ansh Shah @asmemesss Rohit sharma throwing his wicket after getting set is permanent Rohit sharma throwing his wicket after getting set is permanent https://t.co/GKgiZbgDOL

David @CricketFreakD1 Rohit Sharma's class & Rohit Sharma's total runs together🥴 Rohit Sharma's class & Rohit Sharma's total runs together🥴 https://t.co/N22rsXQX7Q

"The wicket was a little challenging towards the second half"- Rohit Sharma after losing 3rd ODI

Speaking at the post-match presentation after losing the third ODI against Australia, Rohit Sharma revealed that the pitch became challenging to bat as the game progressed. Shedding light on the reasons for the defeat, Rohit stressed the poor batting effort as the major one and said:

"I don't think it was too many runs. The wicket was a little challenging towards the second half but I didn't think we batted well. When you want to win games like this, partnerships are crucial and it's something that we failed to do today. (Poor shots on dismissals or good balls?) A bit of both, actually."

He added:

"You are born here and brought up to play on these wickets. Sometimes it will be challenging but you apply yourself to give yourself and your team a chance. It was important for one of the batters to take it deep but we didn't make to do that."

