Several Pakistan players battling viral infection ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup clash against Australia - Reports 

A handful of Pakistani players have reportedly contracted a viral infection ahead of their 2023 ODI World Cup league stage encounter against Australia in Bangalore. The likes of Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi and Saud Shakeel are some of the affected players according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

To make matters worse, opening batter Shafique is currently quarantined in his hotel room due to a fever. The report further states that Shaheen Afridi is progressing well and is in contention to partake in the contest scheduled for Friday, September 20.

Furthermore, Pakistan did not train on Tuesday, October 17 owing to this unwanted circumstance. But, they are expected to take the field on Wednesday, October 18.

The Pakistan Cricket Board issued a short statement regarding the wave of illness spread in the squad. The statement read:

"Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation."

Leg-spinner Usama Mir was also unwell during the team's recent clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

None of the Pakistan players showcasing Dengue fever symptoms

Team India's batter, Shubman Gill recently overcame a bout of Dengue fever. He missed the side's first two league stage matches, before making a comeback against Pakistan.

Luckily for the Men in Green, the affected players have not displayed symptoms for Dengue fever. In such a case, they might be ruled out for upto a week, much like witnessed in Gill's case.

Babar Azam and company secured wins in their first two league stage matches against the Netherland and Sri Lanka, with the latter being a record World Cup chase. However, they slumped to a heavy defeat against arch-rivals India in their next encounter, and have a crucial contest against Australia lined up at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Will the ongoing spree of illness impact the Men in Green's performance against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.