"Shades on, worries gone" - Gautam Gambhir poses for a picture with his wife during vacation

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is making the most of his short break by enjoying a vacation with his family. The 42-year-old gave fans a glimpse of his holidays by sharing a picture with his wife Natasha.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, August 22, Gambhir posted a picture featuring his wife. The former India cricketer donned a plain back t-shirt with a pair of sunglasses, while Natasha wore a white top with beige trousers.

The cricketer-turned-coach captioned the post:

It is worth mentioning that Gautam Gambhir was appointed as India's new head coach after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended with the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. His stint kicked off with a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series last month.

However, India could not replicate the same success in the subsequent ODI series against Sri Lanka. The first game ended in a tie, while the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered back-to-back defeats in the remaining two fixtures.

Gambhir's first home assignment as India's head coach will be the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The first Test will be played in Chennai from September 19 onwards.

"One word would be a competitor" - Philip Salt on playing under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship

Before being named as India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir served as a mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). KKR enjoyed an imperious run in the tournament, clinching their third title.

KKR opener Philip Salt recently opened up on playing under Gambhir's mentorship. He mentioned that the former Indian batter was a fierce competitor whom he enjoyed working him.

Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Award Show (via ANI), Salt said:

"What a competitor. I could really relate to him from that point of view. He's always looking for those one per cent what's going to get the individual to be better and what's going to get the team over the line. So I loved working for him. You know one word would be a competitor."

Phil Salt was KKR's second-highest run-getter in IPL 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter amassed 435 runs across 12 matches at a strike rate of 182.00.

