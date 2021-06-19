"Shafali Verma's maturity is a good sign for Indian cricket" - Smriti Mandhana

India Women's Cricket Team opener Shafali Verma has exceeded all expectations with two fifties in her Test debut against England Women at the County Ground in Bristol.

She followed up her sensational 96-run knock in the first innings with another unbeaten 55 at the end of Day 3 to keep the visitors in the hunt in the one-off Test.

Day one of #WTCFinal2021 called off but enjoying watching Shafali Varma in the #INDWvsENGW Test. Delight to watch the fearlessness. pic.twitter.com/cvg0agstUO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 18, 2021

Smriti Mandhana, who stitched a record-breaking 167-run partnership with Shafali Verma, is in awe of the youngster's approach in the red-ball format of the game.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Smriti Mandhana said:

"It's quite impressive to watch her bat from the other end and also to bat along. I think we both are very similar to keep things simple, so we really don't discuss much batting in middle."

"The kind of maturity Shafali has displayed at this stage of her career is good for Indian cricket. It is always amazing to watch the way she plays her shots and I hope she keeps going the same way," she added.

Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma have put us in a good position: Smriti Mandhana

India Women promoted Deepti Sharma in the second innings after Smriti Mandhana got out cheaply for 8 runs.

Mandhana lauded Deepti and Shafali Verma for batting until the end and putting India Women in a good position. They were 83/1 at stumps and still trailing by 82 runs.

Rain has forced an early end to Day 3️⃣ in Bristol 🏟️#TeamIndia 83/1 in the 2nd Innings with @TheShafaliVerma on 5️⃣5️⃣* and @Deepti_Sharma06 on 1️⃣8️⃣*



🇮🇳 trail by 8️⃣2️⃣ runs #ENGvIND



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Em31vo4nWB



Photo courtesy: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/C4xx1M18xN — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 18, 2021

"Shafali and Deepti stitched a good partnership at the end, so I think at the end we were in a good position. I think the condition changed slightly but it wasn't swinging that much that it wasn't playable or something. The conditions are still good to bat on," Smriti Mardhana added.

However, Mandhana was disappointed by the way she got out in the second innings.

"I got out before lunch so yeah I am really disappointed, would love to stay there and come back fresh tomorrow to bat again," she concluded.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Parimal Dagdee