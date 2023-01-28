Shafali Verma: “We are determined to bring the World Cup this time”

India U-19 Women's captain Shafali Verma has asserted that the team is determined to win the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday, January 29.

India will face England in the first-ever ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final. The senior women are yet to win a World Cup title and Shafali, who has been part of some of those heartbreaks, is keen to bring home the U-19 World Cup crown.

The senior women’s team has made it to three World Cup finals. They went down to Australia and England by 98 runs and 9 runs in 2005 and 2017 respectively. They also made the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup final in which they were hammered by the Aussies by 85 runs.

The aggressive batter, who turned 19 on Saturday, January 28, has represented India in two senior World Cups and was part of the team that lost to Australia by 9 runs in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) final in Birmingham.

Speaking on the eve of the U-19 World Cup final, Shafali said:

"Haan bahut finals khela hai (Yes, I've played a lot of finals and seen it all). It's about going out there and enjoying the game. I've told the teammates 'don't stress, just give your 100 percent without thinking of it as the final. Just believe in yourself."

"It's all past and that cannot be recreated. We are determined to bring the World Cup this time and are trying to improve day by day,” she added.

Leading run scorer of the tournament - The future of Indian cricket. Shweta Sehrawat in the U-19 World Cup:92*(57)74*(49)31*(10)21(29)13(17)61*(45)Leading run scorer of the tournament - The future of Indian cricket. https://t.co/3SxLq10OEE

India went down to Australia by seven wickets in the Super Six stage. They were bowled out for 87, a target the Aussies chased down with ease. Reflecting on the India’s journey to the final, Shafali said:

"We had nervous moments and couldn't sleep, thinking about whether we could make the final or not... But we have learnt from the mistakes and here we are. Now we're all very confident, clear of our roles. Everyone is enjoying each other's company and stay normal, we are not thinking much."

India booked their place in the final with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first semi-final in Potchefstroom.

“On the ground we all are equal” - Shafali Verma on her senior status in the team

Having represented India at the highest level, Shafali is a senior member of the U-19 squad. However, she asserted that on the field they are all equal. The 19-year-old said:

"I may be senior to many of them but I've told them 'on the ground we all are equal' it's about keeping everyone comfortable.”

Shafali added that she is living her father's dream, revealing that he had told her she would one day win the World Cup. The cricketer recalled:

"He has always told me that 'I'm the best and I will one day win the World Cup'. He kept pushing me always and here I'm because of all his and my family's sacrifices.”

Chak De India song in background. History - India becomes the first team to qualify into the Women's U-19 World Cup.Chak De India song in background. https://t.co/pIoh4VHR4T

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the semi-final. Parshavi Chopra claimed 3/20 as New Zealand were held to 107/9. Shweta Sehrawat then hammered an unbeaten 61 as India got home in 14.2 overs.

