Shah Rukh Khan joins star-studded opening ceremony of WPL 2024

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will grace his presence at the star-studded opening ceremony of the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23.

Shah Rukh will perform with the likes of other B-Town celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Siddharth Malhotra, and Kartik Aaryan for the opening ceremony, as WPL celebrates ‘Cricket ka Queendom!’

Shah Rukh, 58, remains one of the most popular actors in the industry. The King of Bollywood made a brilliant comeback last year with Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki, all of which proved to be blockbusters at the box office.

It's worth mentioning that he's also played the role of a hockey coach in 'Chak De! India' movie, a blockbuster released in 2007.

Apart from Bollywood, Shah Rukh has several connections with cricket. He co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Juhi Chawla. He also owns the Trinbago Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, and the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

The opening ceremony will take place at 6.30 pm IST ahead of the season's opening game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and the runners-up Delhi Capitals. The event will be telecast and live-streamed on Sports18 and the Jio Cinema app.

WPL 2024 to be played over two legs - Bengaluru & Delhi

Unlike last season, WPL 2024 will be played across two legs in Bengaluru and Delhi. A total of 22 matches will be played involving five teams, 11 each at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi will host the Eliminator and the final, scheduled to be held on March 15 and 17, respectively. All games will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Check out the schedule below:

February 23: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

February 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

February 25: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

February 26: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

February 27: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants

February 28: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

February 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

March 1: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

March 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

March 3: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

March 4: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi leg

March 5: DC vs MI

March 6: GG vs RCB

March 7: UP-W vs MI

March 8: DC vs UP-W

March 9: MI vs GG

March 10: DC vs RCB

March 11: GG vs UP-W

March 12: MI vs RCB

March 13: DC vs GG

March 15: Eliminator

March 12: WPL 2024 final

