"Shaheen Afridi is not the same bowler that he was two years ago" - Sanjay Manjrekar dismisses pacer's threat in IND-PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar dismissed Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi as a potential threat to the Indian batters ahead of the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The India-Pakistan contest is set to be played in New York on June 9.

Despite being revered among the best white-ball bowlers in the world, Afridi has struggled against India recently. The 24-year-old conceded more than 7 runs per over in his last two meetings against India in ODI fixtures. Afridi has picked up three wickets in his T20I meetings against India in the 2021 and 2022 World Cup.

Manjrekar also felt Pakistan's other left-arm pacer, Mohammed Amir, would not pose much of a threat to the Indian batters. He said on Star Sports' Press Room World Cup edition:

"Mohammed Amir played his last international T20 seven years back. We have no idea what his form is like today. Shaheen Afridi is not the same bowler that he was two years back. India have handled him really well, if you remember the Asia Cup, even in the 50-overs World Cup, we had a one-sided match."

Manjrekar added:

"I do not see Pakistan as a major threat to India, plus the names of Mohammed Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi, I do not think is a problem for India."

Amir returned to the national side after almost our years in the home series against New Zealand. Despite last playing against India in T20Is in 2016, the 32-year-old boasts an impressive record with four wickets at an average of 7.25 in two games.

"For India, World Cups are not anymore about getting into the final round" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Team India suffered another heartbreak at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Sanjay Manjrekar felt Team India's performances at ICC events will only be measured by their showing in the semi-final and final, rather than the progress until that stage.

Despite being world beaters in the white-ball format for a while, the Men in Blue haven't won a single ICC event since 2013.

"I see India up and running very quickly. But I am just going to watch this Indian team in the matches that matter - semis and the finals. For India, World Cups are not anymore about getting into the final round. It's about what you do in the final rounds," said Manjrekar.

India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 but have struggled since, qualifying for only one final in the next seven editions. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will start their 2024 campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

